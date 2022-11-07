The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Hosts Tourism-Focused Events in Canada

The Ministry continued its 'Bringing The Bahamas to You' Global Sales and Marketing Missions in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) continued its successful series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions in Canada to reengage tourism partners and boost visitor arrivals from the area.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, the Hon.I. Chester Cooper led a delegation to Canada continuing BMOTIA Global Sales Mission

A quintessentially Bahamian kickoff at Calgary's Fairmont Palliser Hotel brought a sampling of Bahamian culture and cuisine to Western Canada on 31 Oct. Following the success of that event, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation led a delegation of senior tourism officials to participate in a trio of November events. These included meetings with key stakeholders from across the tourism industry in a media event on 1 Nov. at the Park Hyatt Toronto and a trade event on 2 Nov. at Universal EventSpace in Vaughan. The last event was held in Montreal, Quebec on 3 Nov. at the Four Seasons Hotel.

DPM Cooper, along with BMOTIA executives, destination representatives and hotel partners, hosted more than 500 guests in total at the evening events, with key industry leaders, sales and trade representatives, stakeholders and media in attendance. Guests were transported to The Bahamas via a full island-inspired meal, as well as Bahamian-themed cocktails, music and entertainment. An electrifying Junkanoo performance ended the night with a bang.

A live Q+A panel highlighted The Bahamas' steadily growing tourism numbers, plans for future growth and innovation, the beauty and appeal of its 16 islands and the many reasons why The Bahamas is a sought-after destination.

"There is infinite potential in Canada – we consider the country an extremely important market," said DPM Cooper.

"With new direct flights from Toronto and Montreal to Grand Bahama Island coming this December, and frequent flights from Toronto and Montreal to Nassau, visiting our beautiful islands is easier than ever. We are so pleased to also add in a weekly direct nonstop flight from Calgary to Nassau, as well as a weekly direct flight from Toronto to Exuma. Weekly service from Montreal to San Salvador will also be offered this winter (charter with Club Med). Canadians should keep island-hopping in The Bahamas top of mind for their next vacation."

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General, Dr. R. Kenneth Romer, enthusiastically touted the new direct service to Grand Bahama as another clear indication of the island's rebound and that Grand Bahama is open for business.

Romer said: "I am elated to see up-close and personal all the possibilities available for Grand Bahama from Canada and look forward to how tourism at large will benefit from the invaluable connections and opportunities advanced from these global missions. I invite all of you to come to Grand Bahama and experience our diverse product offerings. Indeed, Grand Bahama is on a direct trajectory to being GRAND again."

The series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions kicked off in September, beginning in the U.S. The BMOTIA will also be heading to Atlanta, Georgia, Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, California in the future.

Once the Missions to the major travel hubs across the U.S. and Canada have been wrapped up, the BMOTIA delegation will visit Latin America and Europe to bring a taste of The Bahamas directly to key international markets across the globe to inspire travel to the destination.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

