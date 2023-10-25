The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation to Showcase the Destination's Boating Excellence at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 25-29 October

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

25 Oct, 2023, 15:17 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), in collaboration with the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM), the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board (BOIPB), and The Bahamas Customs Department, is gearing up for a prominent presence at the 64th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) from October 25th to 29th, 2023.

This prestigious event will serve as a platform to showcase The Bahamas' world-class offerings for boaters and highlight the myriad business opportunities available for marinas throughout the archipelago.

FLIBS, renowned as the "Yachting Capital of the World," is anticipated to draw over 100,000 attendees from more than 52 countries and host a gathering of 1,200 exhibitors. The show will feature a diverse range of exhibits, seminars, and marketplace events catering to the marina, cruising, and sport fishing industries.

"The Bahamas has a deep connection to boating, it's ingrained in our very identity. The Fort Lauderdale Boat Show allows The Bahamas to showcase its islands' pristine beauty, rich maritime heritage, and endless opportunities for adventure," commented the Hon. John Pinder II, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, who is set to attend the event.

"This year's boat show will serve as a stage to promote exciting new developments tailored to boating enthusiasts, seasoned captains and boat owners. It also symbolizes the heart of our boating and yachting paradise, inviting the world to embark on an unforgettable journey with us, sailing into the enchantment of The Islands of The Bahamas."

In addition to celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Independence, The Bahamas is witnessing remarkable growth, surpassing tourism performance projections with an impressive 6.6 million visitors to date, including a significant number of boaters.

Boating and Yachting have always played a pivotal role in The Bahamas' economy. Over the past year, several noteworthy boating developments have emerged, including a strategic partnership between Atlantis Paradise Island and Aquazeal, a luxury yacht charter company.

Additionally, the official reopening of Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina on Paradise Island, the Conch Inn & Marina in The Abacos, and the anticipated reopening of the Moorings in The Abacos at the end of 2021 have added to the country's allure.

Visitors to the FLIBS event are encouraged to:

  • Explore The Islands of The Bahamas booth, centrally located in the main tent at Booth #23, to discover the latest offerings and developments in the boating sector.
  • Attend the "Boating to The Bahamas: The Ease of Crossing" Seminars, expertly hosted by Bahamas Boating Ambassadors Grant Johnson and Robert Brousseau on October 26th and 27th at 11 a.m. within the Broward County Convention Center.

Partake in a Bahamian Happy Hour, hosted on-site at FLIBS. Attendees can drop by The Bahamas booth (#23) on October 27th between 2-3 p.m. to savor Bahamian culinary delights, exotic cocktails, and be captivated by the vibrant Junkanoo performances.

With over 700 islands and cays spread across 100,000 square miles of the Atlantic Ocean, The Bahamas remains an unrivaled boating haven. It continues to serve as the gateway to extraordinary experiences, encompassing fishing, diving, and the idyllic charm of island-hopping life.

For more information, please visit www.flibs.com and www.bahamas.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
[email protected]

Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

