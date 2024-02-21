The Bahamas Shatters Tourism Records with Over 9.65 Million Arrivals in 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary display of the strength of our country's tourism sector, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is proud to announce record-breaking visitor arrivals for 2023, which exceeded the forecasted projections.

Surpassing all previous records, the nation welcomed a total of 9,654,838 visitors in 2023, marking a historic milestone in its journey as a leading global tourism destination.

This figure represents a 38% increase over 2022 and a 33% increase compared to the previous 2019 record.

The 2023 result reveals a remarkable 17% percent increase in foreign air arrivals, totaling 1,719,980 visitors, compared to 1,470,244 in 2022. This significant growth underscores the increasing appeal of The Bahamas as a premier air travel destination.

Sea arrivals also saw an unprecedented surge, with 7,934,858 visitors in 2023, up 43.5% percent from the 5,530,462 who visited by sea the previous year.

The distribution of visitors across the 16-island destinations further illustrates the widespread appeal of The Bahamas.

New Providence attracted 4,441,540 visitors, up 36%, compared to 2022.

Grand Bahama welcomed 559,812 visitors, marking a 44% increase.

The Family Islands saw an impressive 40% rise, with 4,653,486 visitors arriving by sea and air.

The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, expressed his elation over these achievements.

"The Bahamas has not only surpassed its targets but has set new benchmarks in the tourism industry. These figures are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in our tourism sector, the irresistible charm of our islands and the friendliness of our people," said Cooper.

The remarkable increase in visitors across all categories - air, sea, and the various island destinations — demonstrates the comprehensive appeal of The Bahamas. New Providence, Grand Bahama, and the Family Islands have all experienced significant growth, showcasing the diverse attractions and experiences available to tourists.

"This record-breaking year is a clear indication of The Bahamas' position as a top-tier destination for travelers seeking unparalleled experiences. Our islands offer a unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality, making it a favorite of visitors from around the world," Cooper added.

Mrs. Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism added "As The Bahamas continues to welcome visitors with open arms, we look forward to building on this momentum. With our commitment to excellence and innovation in the tourism sector, The Bahamas is poised for even greater success in the years to come."

