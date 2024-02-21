The Bahamas Shatters Tourism Records with Over 9.65 Million Arrivals in 2023

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

21 Feb, 2024, 12:34 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary display of the strength of our country's tourism sector, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is proud to announce record-breaking visitor arrivals for 2023, which exceeded the forecasted projections.

Surpassing all previous records, the nation welcomed a total of 9,654,838 visitors in 2023, marking a historic milestone in its journey as a leading global tourism destination.

Continue Reading

This figure represents a 38% increase over 2022 and a 33% increase compared to the previous 2019 record.

The 2023 result reveals a remarkable 17% percent increase in foreign air arrivals, totaling 1,719,980 visitors, compared to 1,470,244 in 2022. This significant growth underscores the increasing appeal of The Bahamas as a premier air travel destination.

Sea arrivals also saw an unprecedented surge, with 7,934,858 visitors in 2023, up 43.5% percent from the 5,530,462 who visited by sea the previous year.

The distribution of visitors across the 16-island destinations further illustrates the widespread appeal of The Bahamas.

New Providence attracted 4,441,540 visitors, up 36%, compared to 2022.

Grand Bahama welcomed 559,812 visitors, marking a 44% increase.

The Family Islands saw an impressive 40% rise, with 4,653,486 visitors arriving by sea and air.

The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, expressed his elation over these achievements.

"The Bahamas has not only surpassed its targets but has set new benchmarks in the tourism industry. These figures are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in our tourism sector, the irresistible charm of our islands and the friendliness of our people," said Cooper.

The remarkable increase in visitors across all categories - air, sea, and the various island destinations — demonstrates the comprehensive appeal of The Bahamas. New Providence, Grand Bahama, and the Family Islands have all experienced significant growth, showcasing the diverse attractions and experiences available to tourists.

"This record-breaking year is a clear indication of The Bahamas' position as a top-tier destination for travelers seeking unparalleled experiences. Our islands offer a unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality, making it a favorite of visitors from around the world," Cooper added.

Mrs. Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism added "As The Bahamas continues to welcome visitors with open arms, we look forward to building on this momentum. With our commitment to excellence and innovation in the tourism sector, The Bahamas is poised for even greater success in the years to come."

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram

Media Contact
Anita Johnson-Patty
[email protected] 

Danielle Bodie
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Also from this source

Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Secures Historic Agreement with SpaceX to Propel Bahamas into the Space Technology & Tourism Frontier

Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Secures Historic Agreement with SpaceX to Propel Bahamas into the Space Technology & Tourism Frontier

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) is delighted to announce the successful negotiation and execution of a groundbreaking Letter...
AMERICAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES NONSTOP FLIGHTS TO ELEUTHERA FROM MIAMI

AMERICAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES NONSTOP FLIGHTS TO ELEUTHERA FROM MIAMI

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is excited to celebrate the introduction of American Airlines' twice-weekly nonstop service between...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Travel

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.