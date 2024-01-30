The Bahamas Statement on the US Travel Advisory

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

30 Jan, 2024, 15:47 ET

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of The Bahamas is alert, attentive, and proactive to ensure that The Bahamas remains a safe and welcoming destination. 

In 2023, The Bahamas welcomed over 9 million visitors, a significant milestone for our nation. 

We were proud to share our crystal-clear waters, beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, warm people, and family-friendly adventures with so many visitors. 

The rating of The Bahamas has not changed; we remain a level 2 alongside most tourism destinations. The incidents described in the January 2024 US Embassy crime alert do not reflect general safety in The Bahamas, a country of sixteen (16) tourism destinations, and many more islands. 

The Government of The Bahamas is implementing a robust and innovative crime reduction and prevention strategy.  This comprehensive approach is informed by the latest research and successful international models, focusing on five key pillars: prevention, detection, prosecution, punishment, and rehabilitation. 

Our law enforcement agencies are taking rigorous steps to maintain our well-earned reputation, including an enhanced police presence and additional police resources (including facial recognition CCTV surveillance technology) and training. We have a zero-tolerance policy for firearm possession and a dedicated Magistrate to handle firearm offences.

The safety and security of everyone is of paramount importance to us and we are confident that The Bahamas will remain safe and welcoming for millions of visitors to continue to enjoy the magic and beauty of our beautiful islands.

Press Inquiries:
Latrae Rahming
Director of Communications
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-242-477-1587

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

