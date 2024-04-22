THE BAHAMAS TAKES ACTION TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Destination Participates in United Nations Sustainability Week and Launches Earth Day Initiative

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is geared up for Earth Day with the launch of two groundbreaking initiatives aimed at fortifying the health and restoration of mangrove trees devastated by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Last week, The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, represented the 700-island nation at the United Nations General Assembly Sustainability Week in New York City, embodying the unwavering commitment of The Bahamas to tourism resilience.

"Our participation in this pivotal event was more than symbolic; it was an assertive showcase of the unparalleled strategies that have propelled The Bahamas to the forefront of travel destinations, even as the region has experienced disruptions in weather, such as catastrophic hurricanes, climate change and global shocks like the pandemic and geopolitical events," said DPM Cooper. "Tourism isn't just an industry for us; it's the lifeblood of our nation with the imperative to lead and collaborate for a sustainable future."

In a resounding address to the Assembly, DPM Cooper underscored that The Bahamas' tourism triumphs stem from a profound commitment to uplifting lives, preserving environments and sustaining community economies. The newly minted initiatives will seek to epitomise this dedication and ensure a sustainable legacy.

The "For The Love of Mangrove" campaign is led by Team Tourism volunteers, public service staff, along with visitors and the public and a strong showing of the industry's environmental stewardship:

Mangrove Magic: Team Tourism and partners such as the Bahamas National Trust, Waterkeepers, and Friends of the Environment are engaged in a spirited competition to plant the maximum number of mangrove propagules to grow new trees.





Adopt-a-Mangrove encourages Team Tourism and others to contribute financially to bolster the Mangrove Restoration Project in collaboration with partner organisations.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment & Aviation, echoes the significance of mangroves, which aren't just part of nature's tropical landscape; they're the guardians of our coastlines, mitigating erosion from storm surges, currents, and tides. Their intricate root systems serve as sanctuaries for myriad marine organisms, making them vital to the ecological balance of our oceans.

Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, The Bahamas is committed to actions towards continued country prosperity while protecting the planet with major overarching goals such as:

Life Below Water – Protect biodiversity and marine life through the sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.





Responsible Consumption and Production – Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns across the nation's 16 islands and thousands of cays.





Climate Action – Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.





Life on Land – Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems: sustainable forest management, desertification, land degradation and biodiversity loss.

"The Bahamas enjoyed record-breaking tourism arrrivals of almost 10 million visitors last year, with success based on many factors: beauty above and below the water, warm and welcoming people, rich cultural history, and abundant opportunities to enjoy nature and the resiliency of our tourism product," added DPM Cooper.

For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit Bahamas.com .

