The Bahamas to Host Routes America 2025: A Strategic Milestone in Airline Networking and Connectivity

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas proudly announces its selection as the host destination for Routes America 2025, a premier event in the aviation industry. The conference, slated for 10 – 13 February, will take place at Atlantis, Paradise Island. The conference represents a significant milestone for The Bahamas as it reinforces the destination's commitment to enhancing global air connectivity and fostering sustainable tourism growth. Over 900 senior industry professionals from airlines, airports and destinations are expected to participate in Routes Americas 2025 in The Bahamas. The impact of the significant number of conference delegates will be felt across multiple sectors of the local tourism industry, from transportation and accommodations to retail and tour excursions.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board and the Nassau Airport Development Company are all partnering in hosting the event.

"The hosting of Routes America 2025 in Nassau signifies a pivotal moment in The Bahamas' aviation and tourism sectors," noted the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "It's a testament to our dedication to expanding global air connectivity and driving sustainable tourism growth. The expansion in airlift and ongoing airport developments throughout our archipelago have positioned us to achieve our goal of increasing stopover visitor arrivals to the country."

Routes America serves as a vital platform for airlines, airports and tourism authorities to come together, explore new route opportunities and strengthen partnerships. The event facilitates discussions on air service development, market trends and innovative strategies to optimize air travel networks.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, in underscoring the country's commitment to growing its stopover arrival numbers, said: "Routes America 2025 presents an excellent opportunity to highlight The Bahamas on the global stage and with airlines, airports, and tourism stakeholders. Delegates will be able to experience our world-class hospitality firsthand, generating excitement for new partnerships and direct service flights globally while showcasing the beauty of our destination. Our continued strategic marketing efforts coupled with this event undoubtedly heightens awareness of our destination, driving economic growth for Bahamians, and delivering exceptional experiences to travelers."

"We are honoured to welcome industry leaders once again to The Bahamas for this prestigious event," said Vernice Walkine, President & CEO of Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD).

"Since hosting Routes Americas in 2012, we continue to see positive returns from our involvement," said Walkine. "Lynden Pindling International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean, and we recognize the importance of fostering collaboration and forging new air service agreements to enhance connectivity to our beautiful islands," added Walkine.

Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, emphasized the significance of Routes America for the destination's tourism industry. She said, "Hosting Routes America 2025 provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase the unique attractions and experiences that Nassau and Paradise Island offer to travelers worldwide."

"We look forward to leveraging this platform to highlight The Bahamas' rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and diverse culinary scene."

The selection of The Bahamas as the host destination for Routes America 2025 reflects the country's position as a leading player in the global tourism industry. With its breathtaking natural beauty, warm hospitality and commitment to innovation, stakeholders will look forward to welcoming delegates from around the world for an enriching and productive conference.

