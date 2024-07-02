The Bahamas Wins Two Awards on International Stage with World Travel Awards

Recognised as Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination and Leading Sports Tourism Destination

NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands of The Bahamas has been named the Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Destination 2024 and the Caribbean's Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2024 by the prestigious World Travel Awards. The esteemed awards are the hallmark of excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

"It is quite an honour for The Bahamas to be recognised by the World Travel Awards in two categories that are near and dear to our hearts. These awards demonstrate the dedication of Team Tourism," said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation for The Bahamas. "Travellers seeking luxury and sports adventures will find plenty to enjoy in the paradise of The Bahamas."

"Winning these awards is an incredible achievement for The Bahamas. It reflects our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable tourism while providing unforgettable experiences. From our pristine beaches to our state-of-the-art sports facilities, we strive to exceed the expectations of our visitors. This recognition motivates us to continue on our path of excellence," said Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "Over the years we have also focused on growing our sports tourism sector – from sailing regattas, fishing tournaments and athletic events – we offer a dynamic playground for sports enthusiasts, so we are thrilled to take home the award for the Caribbean's Leading Sports Tourism Destination."

With 16 major islands and hundreds more islands and cays spread across 100,000 square miles of the world's clearest ocean, The Bahamas is a jewel for travellers with an inviting culture that embraces fun and adventure in the sun. Along with its ease of access via sea, air, and accommodations to suit every travel budget, The Bahamas offers countless experiences for travellers including national parks, marine parks, shopping and dining, historical sites, art galleries, museums, and a myriad of activities to engage on land, as well as above and beneath the waves.

With its vast offerings in outdoor adventures, the possibilities of The Bahamas are endless. Divers and snorkellers will thrill to the underwater wonders of Andros Barrier Reef, the third-largest barrier reef in the world. Other possibilities include deep sea fishing charters, barefoot sailing cruises, kiteboarding and parasailing, and more. The destination is also home to the Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve on the island of Eleuthera, showcasing more than 300 species of native plants, 70 species of birds, and 100 species of medicinal plants, plus trails leading through 20 acres of natural beauty, as well as Moriah Harbour Cay National Park in Exuma, which has 22,833 acres of pristine beaches, sand dunes, blue holes, coral reefs, and more.

If all of that were not enough, The Bahamas is also a leader in sustainable tourism in the Caribbean, employing innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

For more information about The Bahamas' tourism offerings, please visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Anita Johnson-Patty

Director Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Bahamas USA

FINN Bahamas

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation