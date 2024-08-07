The Bailey Foundation Selects KTA Media Group As Public Relations Agency Of Record

Community Youth Organization Seeks To Expand Its Footprint to Change the Lives of Children and Families in the Greater St. Louis Area Through Education, Nutrition, Enrichment Programs and More

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KTA Media Group has been selected as "Agency of Record" for The Bailey Foundation, a designated 501c3 nonprofit organization serving the greater St. Louis area, whose mission is to help provide children and their families with education programs, food and nutrition support, as well as leadership initiatives to ensure they have a strong, healthy community to thrive in. KTA Media Group will manage the foundation's media relations outreach as well as its local business and corporate partnership initiatives, through a newly developed Purple Pathways Campaign.

"It's an honor to serve The Bailey Foundation and work alongside their passionate team that provides essential services and fundamentals to ensure youth and their families across the region have every resource and opportunity to reach their full potential," shares Kayla Tucker Adams, founder and CEO of KTA Media Group. "Stemming from the passion of CEO and founder of The Bailey Foundation, Diarra Warford, our team is dedicated to helping this profound community organization grow and connect with likeminded local and corporate businesses to build on the foundation's already impressive footprint in the Greater St. Louis area."

Founded in 2018, The Bailey Foundation has built a foundation throughout the region that encourages and uplifts the incredible power that children yield to guarantee they will mold the future for generations to come. Through the foundation's proactive approach, children and families gain access to resources, education and various forms of support they need to help them. The essential services the foundation provides includes: health and nutrition services, fresh fun markets, leadership and enrichment programs, community events, and more. As it continues to grow, The Bailey foundation is committed to nurturing and cultivating environments that help children reach their full potential and positively impact future generations to come.

"We are so excited to work with a public relations team that not only sees our vision but believes in our mission to help local youth grow and prosper. Working hand-in-hand with this seasoned public relations team will complement our vision in being proactive, as opposed to reactive, when providing opportunities for local youth and families throughout the greater St. Louis area," adds Diarra Warford.

The Bailey Foundation partners with service leaders, like schools and school districts, similar community organizations, churches, and community initiatives that share their passion for youth empowerment and success. As the foundation grows its footprint in and beyond the St. Louis area, it's seeking businesses and corporations to help get involved in its youth and family programs - from monetary donations to event spaces, and fundraising initiatives - as the organization will only continue to expand and thrive through key partnerships, donations and volunteer support.

Diarra Warford is a passionate, outspoken advocate for her community and a great resource when seeking expert insights into topics like:

Youth empowerment and prosperity

Health and Nutrition Access and educational development

Community support and nonprofit engagement

Diarra Waford is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and more. For booking, contact Kayla Tucker Adams at 214-403-9852, or [email protected] or Candace Ledbetter at 770-709-1509, or [email protected].

ABOUT THE BAILEY FOUNDATION

The Bailey Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in St. Louis, Missouri, is dedicated to empowering children and families through youth development, health and nutrition, and social impact initiatives. The foundation promotes and provides access to educational programs, food and nutrition support, and leadership initiatives to foster a strong, healthy community where every child can thrive. Committed to proactive development, The Bailey Foundation creates nurturing environments that help children reach their full potential and positively impact future generations. For more information, please visit www.thebaileyfoundation.org.

ABOUT KTA MEDIA GROUP

With Kayla Tucker Adams at the helm, KTA Media Group is comprised of a rockstar team of highly skilled public relations professionals who deliver results. With associates in Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C., KTA Media Group serves clients all over the United States and abroad. The team of seasoned public relations professionals is experienced in all aspects of public relations and have worked with clients in various industries including corporate, entertainment and movies, education, non-profit, ministry, beauty, wellness, hospitality, tourism and special events. www.kaylatuckeradams.com.

SOURCE The Bailey Foundation