The Bainbridge Companies Arrives in Baltimore with Pre-Leasing at Bainbridge Federal Hill

BALTIMORE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, today announced that preleasing has begun at Bainbridge Federal Hill, a mid-rise apartment community featuring modern industrial design in one of Baltimore's most sought-after neighborhoods.

The community at 1100 Key Highway, which marks Bainbridge's entry into the Baltimore market, will feature 224 apartment homes. First move-ins are anticipated for September.

"Bainbridge Federal Hill represents a true milestone for the company and stems from our focus on bringing the highest-quality assets to the Baltimore market," said Alex Barroso, President of Development, South-East and Mid-Atlantic, for Bainbridge. "The property successfully marries a raw industrial charm with real warmth. It boasts the best-in-class finishes, modern community amenities and in-home features that today's discriminating apartment resident wants and that institutional owners of core quality assets desire."

Located just south of Baltimore's thriving central business district and the Inner Harbor, Bainbridge Federal Hill offers convenient access to I-95 and an array of public transit. Major employers in the area include Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland Medical Center, the Johns Hopkins Health System, MedStar Health and Northrop Grumman Corp. The surrounding Federal Hill neighborhood is known for its picturesque views of the Inner Harbor and charming, locally owned shops and restaurants.

Nearby entertainment attractions include the American Visionary Art Museum, the Baltimore Museum of Industry, the Maryland Science Center, the Maryland Live! Casino, M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards. Bainbridge Federal Hill's proximity to Federal Hill Park, Rash Field and Riverside Park will offer residents abundant opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Additionally, residents are steps away from the waterfront and its wide selection of restaurants, bars, shops and nightlife.

Community amenities at Bainbridge Federal Hill include a two-story fitness center with a separate private training/yoga room, a rooftop terrace with a grill and a double-sided fireplace, a pet spa and a bike-storage facility.

The property offers studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes. The homes feature unique-to-market kitchens designed around dark-gray matte shaker cabinets; the kitchens also offer USB outlets, stainless steel appliance packages, moveable islands, white quartz countertops and subway-tile backsplashes. Vinyl-plank flooring is in the living rooms while the bedrooms have carpet. Bathrooms feature the same finishes as the kitchens, with dual showerheads, double vanities and open linen closets in select units.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and Bethesda, Md., with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, GA, Denver, CO and New York City, NY. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

Media Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

marlena@linnelltaylor.com

303-682-3943

SOURCE The Bainbridge Companies

