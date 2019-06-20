The Bainbridge Companies Awarded Three Management Assignments

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, today announced it has been awarded the management of three apartment communities. The assignments include: Bainbridge Jefferson Place in Frederick, Md.; Bainbridge at Nona Place in Orlando, Fla.; and Bellemeade Farms in Leesburg, Va.

"We're very excited and honored by these management appointments," says Richard Schechter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bainbridge. "Our years of proven experience with a wide variety of communities combined with our top-notch operations and marketing teams helped secured the appointments. It is our utmost goal to deliver strong returns to our owners through outstanding property performance. We look forward to aggressively growing the best-in-class management division of our company."

Bainbridge continues to expand its management services in the Eastern U.S., led by Seth Kalinsky, Senior Vice President, Business Development. Bainbridge also is looking to expand its geographic footprint by focusing on management opportunities in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and the Northwest; Laurie Lyons, Senior Vice President, Business Development is overseeing these efforts.

In the instances of Bainbridge Jefferson Place and Bainbridge at Nona Place, Bainbridge developed, leased-up and stabilized the properties, and was retained for management upon the sale of the assets to institutional funds. After buying Bellemeade Farms, another institutional owner asked Bainbridge to stay on as manager, in lieu of mobilizing an internal third-party management company, as the buyer was impressed with Bainbridge's performance.

The assignments come during a period of strong growth for Bainbridge. The company recently was named for the third straight year to the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 25 Developers list. Bainbridge placed tenth in the nation for 2019. The company also was ranked No. 14 on the NMHC's 2019 Top 25 Builders List.

Bainbridge Jefferson Place, is a 228-unit community close to Baltimore and Washington, D.C. It offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Its resort-style living experience includes a South Beach-inspired swimming pool; multiple lounge areas; a state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand virtual classes; and an outside social space with firepit and community dining.

Bainbridge at Nona Place, which features 288 apartment homes, is located southeast of downtown Orlando on Lake Whippoorwill and near the Lake Nona Town Center. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Amenities capture the healthy lifestyle of South Florida and include a resort-style pool with sun decks; poolside cabanas with pavilions and hammocks; and a 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin bikes.

The 316-unit Bellemeade Farms offers newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with an amenity stack designed to encourage outdoor living. Amenities include picnic areas with barbecue grills; a multilevel pool featuring a sun deck; and a tennis court.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and Bethesda, Md., with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, Denver and New York City. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

