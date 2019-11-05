NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery premixes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The global bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. South America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Brazil, the largest country in the region, in terms of population, is projected to be a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in the coming years.

Bread, a popular bakery product in Brazil, provides high growth prospects for bakery premixes manufacturers. According to the Brazilian Manufacturers Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cakes (ABIMAPI), 3.5 million tons of bread & bakery were sold in 2017. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, consumers prefer opting for gluten-free, low-carb, whole grain, and organic bakery products. Thus, the sales of bakery premixes are projected to increase with the rise in demand bakery products at a global level.



The complete mix segment in the bakery premixes market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on type, the complete mix segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery premixes market in 2019.The end user needs to add water to consume it, due to which it remains a preferred choice among foodservice operators for bulk production of bakery products.



The food service industry is projected to be a key revenue generator for this type of premix, as it serves as a cost-effective option for them.



The bread products segment in the bakery premixes market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on application, the bread segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery premixes market in 2019.Bread, a staple food product across several countries, has witnessed increased demand in developing countries of South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.



In the mature markets of Europe and North America, bread manufacturers are focusing on developing products with value additions, such as 'gluten-free,' organic , low-fat, and high fiber, which is driving the sales of bread premixes in these regions. Bread remains a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in both mature and developing markets.



The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025.The region includes countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, which are the traditional consumers of bakery products.



The growing health concerns among consumers in the region have also led manufacturers to produce bakery products that are 'gluten-free' and low-carb options.Leading brands in the region are focusing on expanding the product range forms in the 'free-from' and 'on-the-go' for food category.



Bakery premix manufacturers are projected to witness steady growth in the region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1%–20%, Tier 2%–40%, and Tier 3%–40%

• By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 20%, and Others* – 50%

• By Region: North America – 10%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific – 60%, and RoW**– 10%,

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the bakery premixes market. It consists of profiles of leading companies such as Oy Karl Fazer AB (Finland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Puratos (Belgium), Corbion (Netherlands), Bakels Group (Switzerland), Nestle (Switzerland), Cargill (US), Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (Japan), KCG Corporation, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), GK Ingredients (Malaysia), Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. (India), Winner Group (Thailand), Midas Foods (US), Synova (Thailand), Heliofood (Malaysia), Watson Inc.(US), Limagrain (France), KCG Corporation (Thailand), Pondan (Indonesia), Trans Standard International (Malaysia), PT Sriboga Flour Mill (Indonesia), Winner Group (Thailand), Pt Gandum Mas Kencana (Indonesia), Heliofood (Malaysia) and Synova (Thailand), Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co. Ltd. (China), and GK Ingredients (Malaysia).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the bakery premixes market as type, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global bakery premixes high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the bakery premixes market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the bakery premixes market is gaining popularity.



