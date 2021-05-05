The Balanced Child at Cornejo Chiropractic

TYLER, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A poster that hangs on the wall of his office reads: "It's better to grow healthy kids than to fix injured adults." With summer around the corner, it's a good time to be reminded of the importance for pediatric chiropractic care.

Organized sports are opening back up, inviting the opportunity for injury. Luckily, they can be prevented through proper chiropractic care using what's called the Zone Technique.



The method uses specific points in the back of the head that relate to the six different systems in the body, including the glandular, eliminative, nerve, digestive, muscular and circulatory systems.

"You see athletes getting injured all the time and it's because they're training but, biomechanically, they aren't balanced," said Luis Cornejo of Cornejo Chiropractic in Tyler, Texas. "So, when they fall, it can misalign their spine and hip, which puts even more stress on the body."

It's important for children to operate at an optimal level to improve performance. "A balanced child will have more energy, less injuries and, overall, perform better," he said.

Whether a newborn, toddler or child, balancing the body with proper chiropractic care can prevent future injuries.

Less stress for parents often starts with children and the health of a child often means wellness for the entire family. Physical or emotional stress on the body causes it to become unbalanced and this can happen in children as well as adults.

"You'll experience pain or become stressed - that's when you know you're not balanced," Dr. Cornejo said.

Chiropractic care can begin in the womb and continue immediately after a child is born. Whether it's a baby with colic, a toddler with an ear infection or adolescent suffering from constipation, chiropractic care can balance the body for increased health.

"I can balance the child so the entire family can get a better night's sleep," Dr. Cornejo said. The process begins with parents bringing children into the office.

"If the child is old enough to understand and respond, I ask them questions about what's bothering them," he said. "If the patient is an infant, I will palpate the back of their head to check their zone to determine which zone is unbalanced."

Dr. Cornejo balances a child the same way he balances adults: Laying patients face down to stimulate the spinal cord and reset the brain center to clear the zone, which opens the nerve flow sending the proper signal, balancing the body.

"Children whose bodies are balanced will heal faster if they get sick and their body responds much better to medication," Cornejo said. "When the body is balanced, there's no room for pain and disease."

Dr. Cornejo can see the whole family at once, saving time, money and providing relief for parents.

Family discounts are available.

