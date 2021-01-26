"The Balancing Act" Airing On Lifetime Television Does An In-Home Makeover Featuring mDesign Storage Solutions

The Balancing Act visited the home of a professional who was looking to create more organized surroundings to complement her busy lifestyle. Villaverde gave her closet a makeover with mDesign items, such as the Stackable Clear Shoe Boxes to keep shoes clean and dust-free, a variety of Fabric Storage Bins for everyday items, and stylish organizers for handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, and scarves. The host also highlighted great entertaining décor items such as a Rolling Bar Cart, Serving Tray, and Wine Chiller for easy hosting needs, as well as a few special products for her pets.

"We were so proud to show audiences of The Balancing Act how easy and simple it is to create an organized and stylish space in the home," said Chief Executive Officer, Stacey Renfro. "mDesign offers a variety of products for every room from closets and bathrooms to the garage and kitchen, so this segment was just one example of the countless ways to customize organizing to suit your lifestyle."

mDesign offers over 11,000 functional and stylish home storage and décor items in a variety of colors, sizes, and product designs. These solutions are available through online marketplaces such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart online, as well as directly on mdesignhomedecor.com

About mDesign

mDesign is dedicated to creating a curated collection of products from around the world that bring beauty and add function to your home. We offer exceptional value on unique solutions from bathroom accessories and pantry storage to décor and furniture, and everything in between. We bring you products designed to organize and enhance your home with the goal of making every day living a little easier. mDesign - Solutions with Style.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®. and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

