'The Balancing Act' Airs Special Episode Featuring Nancy Brinker for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Brinker speaks on the Promise Fund of Florida, a non-profit with a mission to reduce breast and cervical cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'The Balancing Act' a BrandStar Original, will be airing a special episode featuring Nancy Brinker, Founder of the Promise Fund of Florida and Susan G. Komen for the Cure, for Breast Cancer Awareness month. The episode will air October 17th at 7:30 a.m. on Lifetime®.

For over 20 years, 'The Balancing Act' has served as America's premier morning show covering everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream vacation getaways to parenting tips and the latest news on health and wealth. On this special episode, co-hosts Montel Williams and Olga Villaverde will sit down with Nancy Brinker and breast cancer survivor Brenda Martinez Garcia to discuss how the Promise Fund of Florida has changed Garcia's life.

The Promise Fund of Florida is a non-profit organization seeking to reduce and prevent the progression of breast and cervical cancer and save lives through early detection. Since its inception in 2018, Promise Fund of Florida and its community partners have supported over 18,000 women, much like Garcia, in navigating the complexities of the healthcare system to improve access to early detection screenings, education, diagnostics, and treatment.

"Women's health is as important as climate change and we need to educate people to improve the outcomes," said Brinker.

The Promise Fund of Florida currently works with 13 partners and has 13 patient navigators. However, Brinker does not plan on stopping there. She intends to expand and help as many people gain access to breast and cervical resources and treatment as possible.

"Our focus is currently on Palm Beach County, but our goal is much larger. Over the long term, we aim to create the gold standard for a continuum of care service delivery models," said Brinker. "We hope that this will then be replicated elsewhere, helping people gain access to health education, navigation for breast and cervical health, early detection screenings, and support services through an established network of providers."

To learn more about Promise Fund of Florida, visit https://www.promisefundofflorida.org/

To watch more episodes of The Balancing Act, visit https://thebalancingact.com/

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®. and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

About Promise Fund of Florida

Promise Fund of Florida, founded in 2018, helps women throughout South Florida overcome financial and cultural barriers to improve health equity - including a reduction in deaths from cervical and breast cancers. The nonprofit organization promotes preventive care by focusing on patient-navigation resources, community awareness, policy changes, and innovative partnerships. Together, Promise Fund of Florida and its community partners have supported more than 18,000 women in navigating the complexities of the health care system to improve access to early detection screenings, education, diagnostics, and treatment.

SOURCE The Balancing Act