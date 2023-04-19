The Balancing Act® with Montel Williams, Designing Spaces™ and Inside the Blueprint Launch in Local Phoenix Market

BrandStar's award winning national shows produce local editions launching in Phoenix, AZ

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandStar, a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated television and film production and strategic marketing company, announces the launch of the local Phoenix editions of The Balancing Act, Designing Spaces and Inside the Blueprint, to accompany their national broadcasts.

The Balancing Act®, hosted by TV legend Montel Williams, celebrates over 20 years as America's premiere morning show, which airs nationally on Lifetime. This award-winning, 30-minute morning show, blending entertainment and information, is now producing a local Phoenix edition which will continue to focus on health, wellness, parenting tips, lifestyle, and family.

Designing Spaces ™ is an award-winning home improvement show which is launching a local program in Phoenix. Designing Spaces remodels, redecorates, and redesigns homes, offering a step-by-step guide to help viewers accomplish DIY projects.

Inside the Blueprint is a national B2B show that focuses on innovations in the commercial construction and design space. The local Phoenix show will partner with local companies to discover how they impact each industry and the people they serve.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Balancing Act, Designing Spaces and Inside the Blueprint TV Shows to the vibrant Phoenix market," says Justin Felter, Vice President, Local Programming. "We believe that our show's mission to inform, educate, and empower viewers aligns perfectly with the values and interests of the local community. Our goal is to offer valuable, actionable advice to our Phoenix viewers, and we can't wait to see the positive impact our shows will have on their lives."

For more information or to apply to appear on these shows go to:

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

The Balancing Act ®:

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. For more information visit, TheBalancingAct.com .

Designing Spaces ™:

Designing Spaces ™ is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. For first-time homes and larger spaces for growing families to downsizing for empty nesters, the show features innovative décor designs, DIY projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire families to tackle living space challenges. For more information, visit www.desigingspaces.tv.

Inside the Blueprint:

Inside the Blueprint is an award-winning B2B television series airing nationally on FOX Business as independently produced branded content. We travel all over the U.S. to partner with companies in every vertical industry to showcase their success stories and discover how they are impacting the industries and people they serve. For more information visit, www.insidetheblueprint.com

BrandStar:

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com .

