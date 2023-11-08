The Balancing Act® with Montel Williams, Designing Spaces™ and Inside the Blueprint Launch in Local Washington D.C. Market

News provided by

BrandStar

08 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET

BrandStar's award winning national shows produce local editions launching in Washington D.C.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandStar, a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated television and film production and strategic marketing company, announces the launch of the local Washington D.C. editions of The Balancing Act, Designing Spaces and Inside the Blueprint, to accompany their national broadcasts.

The Balancing Act®, hosted by TV legend Montel Williams, celebrates over 20 years as America's premiere morning show, which airs nationally on Lifetime. This award-winning, 30-minute morning show, blending entertainment and information, is now producing a local Washington D.C. edition which will continue to focus on health, wellness, parenting tips, lifestyle, and family.

Designing Spaces ™ is an award-winning home improvement show which is launching a local program in Washington D.C. Designing Spaces remodels, redecorates, and redesigns homes, offering a guide to help viewers accomplish projects.

Inside the Blueprint is a national B2B show that focuses on innovations in the commercial construction and design space. The local Washington D.C. show will partner with local companies to discover how they impact each industry and the people they serve.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Balancing Act, Designing Spaces and Inside The Blueprint TV Shows to the vibrant Washington D.C. market," says Justin Felter, Vice President, Local Programming. "We believe that our show's mission to inform, educate, and empower viewers aligns perfectly with the values and interests of the local community. Our goal is to offer valuable, actionable advice to our Washington D.C. viewers, and we can't wait to see the positive impact our shows will have on their lives."

For more information or to apply to appear on these shows reach out to Executive Producer, Kris Kosciusko at 954-637-8601 or [email protected].
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]

The Balancing Act ®:
The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. For more information visit, TheBalancingAct.com.

Designing Spaces ™:
Designing Spaces ™ is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. For first-time homes and larger spaces for growing families to downsizing for empty nesters, the show features innovative décor designs, DIY projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire families to tackle living space challenges. For more information, visit www.desigingspaces.tv.

Inside the Blueprint:
Inside the Blueprint is an award-winning B2B television series airing nationally on FOX Business as independently produced branded content. The show travels all over the U.S. to partner with companies in every vertical industry to showcase their success stories and discover how they are impacting the industries and people they serve. For more information visit, www.insidetheblueprint.com

BrandStar:
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.  

SOURCE BrandStar

Also from this source

BrandStar Takes Home Two 2023 Telly Awards

BrandStar Takes Home Two 2023 Telly Awards

BrandStar, a solutions-driven content powerhouse offering a wide range of services, including studio production, proudly announces that BrandStar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.