THE BALD EAGLE WILL BE THE COUNTRY'S OFFICIAL BIRD

PRESTON COOK AND NATIONAL EAGLE CENTER-LED

EFFORT PASSES THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

AWAITS PRESIDENTIAL SIGNATURE

WABASHA, Minn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eagle Center in Wabasha, MN, in collaboration with a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and House Representatives, has successfully led the legislative effort to designate the Bald Eagle as the country's official national bird. The bill, which passed the U.S. Senate last July, today passed the House of Representatives and now advances to the President's desk for final approval.

"This is an exciting day. The Bald Eagle has symbolized American ideals since its placement on the Great Seal in 1782," said Preston Cook, Co-Chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center and author of American Eagle - A Visual History of Our National Emblem. "With this legislation, we honor its historic role and solidify its place as our national bird and an emblem of our national identity."

"This is an exciting day. With this legislation, we honor the bald eagle's historic role and solidify its place as our national bird and an emblem of our national identity." - Preston Cook, Co-Chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center Post this

Cook, who spearheaded the legislative effort, recently donated his multi-million dollar 40,000-plus piece eagle collection to the Center. The collection, which he acquired over the past 60 years, contains cultural, historical, and symbolic items. The Center displays hundreds of items from his collection at a time in the Preston Cook American Eagle Collection. National Audubon Society article.

U.S. Representative Brad Finstad (R-MN) led the effort in the House with support from Angie Craig (D-MN). U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) spearheaded the effort in the Senate, which passed last July. The Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, representing 36 Indigenous nations and four tribal organizations, also supported the effort.

"More than two hundred and forty years ago, the Founding Fathers identified the Bald Eagle as a symbol of the strength and independence promised in our new nation. Since then, we have revered this majestic creature as the unquestionable icon of the United States," said Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01). "Today, we rightfully recognize the Bald Eagle as our official national bird – bestowing an honor that is long overdue. In the First District, we are the proud home of the National Eagle Center, our country's only educational center dedicated to preserving the Bald Eagle and its historical and cultural significance. It has been an honor to work alongside them to make this historic moment a reality."

"For nearly 250 years, we called the Bald Eagle the national bird when it wasn't," said Jack Davis, Co-Chair of the National Bird Initiative for the National Eagle Center and author of The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America's Bird. "But now the title is official, and no bird is more deserving. Twice we pushed it toward extinction yet the Bald Eagle endured, ultimately showing us that living peacefully with nature enriches our quality of life."

"Officially designating the Bald Eagle as our national bird reaffirms our nation's commitment to conservation and honors a symbol dear to Americans nationwide," said John Wodele, Co-Chair of the National Bird Initiative. "I'm proud that the National Eagle Center, under Preston Cook's leadership, played a significant role in this effort. We look forward to President Joe Biden signing the bill into law."

About The National Eagle Center

The National Eagle Center is a unique educational and interpretive institution that has educated, enlightened, and entertained visitors from across the United States and 120 foreign countries since 1999. The National Eagle Center is Located in historic Wabasha, MN, on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, which has earned the designation "Eagle Capital of America."

SOURCE National Eagle Center