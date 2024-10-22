The Baldwin, a highly anticipated new Life Plan Community, celebrates official grand opening in Londonderry, New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There was a festive atmosphere on Woodmont Ave. in Londonderry as New Hampshire's most highly anticipated new Life Plan Community held its official grand opening. Guests — including residents, staff, board members, local dignitaries, and the many partners who worked together to build The Baldwin — were there to celebrate the hard work that went into bringing this community to fruition, but also its unique promise of an innovative approach to senior living.

Modern Senior Living in New Hampshire. Architectural images ©Robert Benson Photography. Melissa Kampersal, Executive Director, cuts the ribbon at The Baldwin's official grand opening. Pictured from left to right: Linda Carlton, Activities Director; Jennifer Oakman, Director of Facilities; Kathleen D'Amico, Director of Marketing; Danyelle Kavanagh, Health Services Administrator; Melissa Kampersal, Executive Director; Kim Patenaude, Director of Environmental Services & Transportation; Abbi Espinal, Director of Human Resources; Ryan DeCinto, Director of Accounting and Mike Cerasuolo, Culinary Director.

While the first residents moved in almost one year ago, move-ins continued as each residential building was completed. According to Executive Director Melissa Kampersal, holding the grand opening after all residents had an opportunity to move in felt only right.

"First and foremost, The Baldwin is a community," Kampersal said, "and we wanted to make it possible for everyone to be here to celebrate what we're creating together."

Kampersal added that the grand opening was about more than the physical buildings. "We wanted to recognize the accomplishment of having built The Baldwin, of course. But it was more than that. It was about realizing the vision of a new kind of community. We've set the stage with an innovative design, a top-notch team, and a forward-thinking approach, but the people who live here are our reason for being. They will play the biggest role in bringing the full vision of The Baldwin to life."

The Baldwin vision

The vision for The Baldwin has always been about empowering residents to fully enjoy the best years of their lives. It is an innovative, one-of-a-kind Life Plan Community that has set out to change the perceptions and the practice of senior living in New Hampshire. With 190 independent-living apartments for adults aged 62 and up, The Baldwin is designed for freedom, choice, connection, walkability, and intergenerational interaction.

In her remarks, Marlene Rotering, CEO of Edgewood Senior Solutions Group, who is credited with the initial vision that became The Baldwin said, "I want to thank you, The Baldwin residents. We are deeply honored that you chose to live at The Baldwin. You are the reason we are here today — to give you a home that empowers you to live your best life with the freedom and support you desire and deserve. The Baldwin residents will redefine senior living in the great State of New Hampshire. I encourage you to be architects of your own well-being, defining how you want to live."

Created and managed by Edgewood Senior Solutions Group of North Andover, Massachusetts and designed by architectural firm DiMella Shaffer of Boston, The Baldwin was winning awards for innovative, forward-thinking design even before a shovel was put in the ground.

Philippe Saad, principal at DiMella Shaffer and lead architect for The Baldwin, says getting plans on paper started with a shared vision between Rotering and his team.

"The [mixed-use development] location of The Baldwin resonated with our team," Saad said. "We had been thinking about designing for senior living in a way that people are engaged and connected. So, Marlene's vision had been brewing within our team, almost symbiotically, waiting for the operator who would understand that kind of design."

"[DiMella Shaffer] truly captured the essence of what I was after," said Rotering. "I was trying to figure out a way to create a community where people can have some privacy and areas where they can be alone if they choose, as well as other areas where they could go and bump into people, and it would be natural for them to connect. Creating both was the challenge, and I think DiMella Shaffer hit the nail on the head."

"The things that are typically buried inside a traditional senior living community — the restaurant, the café, the hair salon, the store, the art studio, the fitness center — are front and center at The Baldwin," said Saad. "That's what makes this community very unique.

"What's most surprising for us," he continued, "has been how, as residents have moved in, the main street concept is developing beyond our imagination. We imagined that Woodmont Avenue would be a busy thoroughfare with people coming and going, walking from their apartments to the fitness center, the café, and other amenities. But the way residents are really using it as the heart of the community has been gratifying. It's flipping the coin; the buildings are no longer the heart. Now, it's the outdoor space that's the heart of the community as people move from one area to another."

An enclosed skybridge and underground parking enable residents to move between buildings and come and go without having to encounter inclement weather.

"I love that The Baldwin is the first anchor of the larger Woodmont Commons development." Saad continued. "Usually senior living is an afterthought, but here, senior living is leading the way and setting the stage for everything that will come after. It's transformative."

Rotering agreed. "I love that we're here as the anchor. A medical building has now decided to locate in Woodmont Commons and residents will be able to walk to medical appointments in good weather or use the complimentary transportation we provide."

Orchard Inn at The Baldwin

Integrated into the center of the community's campus, Orchard Inn at The Baldwin offers an equally innovative, empowering, small-home model of assisted living and memory support that is unique in the area.

"Typically, assisted living is put in a place that is the back side of the building — out of sight, out of mind," said Rotering. "But our philosophy has always been about creating an environment in which residents feel independent and feel good about who they are, with a sense of purpose and connection no matter where they are in the aging process.

"I love that DiMella Shaffer put Orchard Inn, our assisted living and memory support household, in the main building," she adds. "Residents say they love watching the hustle and bustle from large windows on the Woodmont Avenue side and being able to go out on the balcony on the other side and feel like they're in the country. It also makes it easy for them to participate in community programs."

"This is part of The Baldwin's overall plan for interaction and inclusivity," adds Saad. "In traditional senior living communities, older adults receiving some level of health care tend to be isolated and put to the side. But this population actually benefits from more integration. In designing The Baldwin, we set the stage for natural connections and a community feeling that brings people together."

Licensed as an Assisted Living Residences-Supported Residential Health Care Facility (ALR-SRHCF) by the State of New Hampshire, Orchard Inn is also staffed and equipped to admit and serve those individuals who require a higher level of care than is typically allowed in a traditional assisted living community. On-site physical, occupational and speech therapy are also available.

Living at The Baldwin

Now fully open, The Baldwin offers a complete complement of services and amenities including two restaurants, an auditorium, pool and fitness center, salon and spa, general store, medical clinic, and more. A limited number of apartment homes are available. To learn more, visit the website at TheBaldwinNH.org.

