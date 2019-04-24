NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

A key factor driving the growth of the market is product premiumization from rising innovation in ball sports luggage as it helps players differentiate their products from that of rivals. Portfolio innovation coupled with cost optimization enables vendors to gain a competitive edge and optimize their bottom line(portfolio) with an effective profit margin strategy. Owing to such factors the demand for ball sports luggage market will increase during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the ball sports luggage market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.

Market Overview

Growing participation of children in ball sports

The global ball sports luggage market is witnessing the growing participation of children in ball sports. Factors such as the rising interest of children in sports will promote the growth of the market. Further, numerous schools and colleges offer training facilities to students in various ball sports activities and encourage them to participate in events and tournaments.

Worldwide growth of counterfeit sports goods, including ball sports luggage

The easy availability of a number of counterfeit products will hinder the market growth during the predicted period. The presence of such products will lead to market fragmentation. Sales of counterfeit products can prevent competitors from achieving optimal market penetration and lead to inventory backlogs in their supply chain.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the premiumization from rising innovation in ball sports luggage will provide considerable growth opportunities to ball sports luggage manufactures. Adidas AG, Amer Sports, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, and Under Armour, Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



