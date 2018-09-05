The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte Celebrates 17 Year Anniversary With Multi-Million-Dollar Transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 17th anniversary, The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte unveils a multi-million-dollar makeover, encompassing newly designed guest rooms and public spaces. Designed by BLUR Workshop, the transformation pays homage to North Carolina's rich history.

The Ballantyne's stunning lobby envelops guests in a calm, welcoming environment, featuring a neutral palette of white, gold and grey, with hand-painted gold accents inspired by North Carolina’s legacy as being the first state in the country where gold was found.

Named after a unit of gold currency during James VI of Scotland's reign, The Ryal is a vibrant gathering place that can be enjoyed as a lively bar in the afternoons and evenings. The Ryal features plush pocket seating and a glass balcony showcasing picturesque views of the lush grounds and superior golf course.

The hotel guest rooms resemble a carefully curated collection of global treasures. The redesign mixes antiques with new pieces, forming a refined yet warm residential ambiance.

The Great Room's redesign pays homage to the "Carolina Emperor," the largest-cut emerald ever found in North America and uncovered in North Carolina. The room is filled with comfortable seating and features emerald, gold and grey accents.

The Ballantyne also launches an exclusive partnership with Rare Tea Company of London. Rare Tea Company will be the official tea featured in the hotel's Tea Program, including afternoon tea service; handcrafted tea cocktails; select desserts including tea; and The Spa will feature the teas as part of specialty treatment rituals and in retail.

The Spa at Ballantyne's new color palette features warm neutrals and soft powder blues, inviting guests to escape the everyday. Rustic wooden furniture, such as natural teak root credenzas, create a serene atmosphere. The Spa offers Carolina lavender-inspired signature treatments and has partnered with Natura Bissé.

The Lodge at Ballantyne, a 35-room private retreat on The Ballantyne's grounds, introduces a fresh look to its fully renovated rooms and lobby. The unique space can be rented out in its entirety by a group, from board meetings and elite retreats to family reunions and intimate weddings. The Lodge features packages for both meeting and social groups offering an exclusive and private setting that include a dedicated breakfast and welcome reception.

The Rose Garden provides a magical backdrop for any memorable occasion. This romantic venue features a hand-carved opal stone "Dancer" sculpture, a charming pergola, rocking chairs and fire pits, providing the perfect setting for group activities and experiential dining, such as Ballantyne Beer Garden.

To commemorate the hotel's 17th anniversary, The Ballantyne has unveiled the new (Epic)urean Anniversary Package, representing 17% savings. The package features a two-night stay, welcome gift, afternoon tea for two, dinner for two in Gallery Restaurant (up to $160 inclusive), departure gift from Pastry Chef and 2 p.m. late check-out.

