THE BALTIMORE BANNER ANNOUNCES U.S. SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION PETE BUTTIGIEG AS KEYNOTE SPEAKER

iMPACT MARYLAND inaugural thought leadership conference to create
meaningful dialogue around most vital Issues facing the region

BALTIMORE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will serve as a keynote speaker at iMPACT MARYLAND. The new signature annual event will bring together top voices and generational leaders from across the region to create a meaningful dialogue around the most important policies and issues affecting the entire region.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg will speak about a variety of transportation and other issues impacting the region to the roughly one thousand attendees, including the region's leading business, civic, health, education, and nonprofit leaders.

This historic daylong immersive event will include panel discussions featuring the region's most distinguished thought leaders on topics such as transportation, education, health care, economic development, public safety, sports, innovation and more. To view the full event agenda and speakers, visit: https://impactmaryland.thebaltimorebanner.com/.

WHEN:







Tuesday, October 10, 2023    







All-day immersive event







8:15am – 5:30pm ET  








WHERE:





Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Theatre







1212 Cathedral Street







Baltimore, MD 21202  








WHO:





Speakers to include:







Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation (1:30pm – 2:00pm)







Wes Moore, Governor of Maryland (4:50pm – 5:30pm)








Kevin Plank, Founder & Executive Chairman, Under Armour (10:40am – 11:00am)








Other leading civic, business, community, education, and nonprofit leaders

About iMPACT MARYLAND:
For more information regarding iMPACT MARYLAND Presented by Whiting-Turner and to view the full conference agenda, please visit: https://impactmaryland.thebaltimorebanner.com/.

About The Baltimore Banner
The Baltimore Banner's mission is to serve as an indispensable resource that strengthens, unites and inspires our Baltimore community. The Banner will accomplish this through trustworthy, quality journalism that tells the varied stories of our people, delivers local news that readers are willing to support, and holds our leaders accountable. To learn more, visit: TheBaltimoreBanner.com.

MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND

SOURCE The Baltimore Banner

