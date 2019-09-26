The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts Presents 'Free Fall Baltimore' Throughout The Month of October

BALTIMORE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced its upcoming 'Free Fall Baltimore 2019,' celebration, presented by BGE, featuring hundreds of free cultural events throughout October, which is National Arts and Humanities Month. Free Fall Baltimore events highlight the intrinsic importance of the arts to the Baltimore community. Concerts, theater, lectures, workshops, exhibitions and tours will bring together the city's diverse residents in a celebration that features BOPA grantees who develop creative projects on operating budgets of less than $300,000. This year Free Fall Baltimore is extended to include the newly-united Baltimore Book Festival and Light City celebration (November 1-10), the nation's first and only festival of light, art, literature and innovation under the theme of Brilliant Baltimore .

Free Fall Baltimore event highlights include behind-the-scenes access to the studios of some of Baltimore's best visual artists during the School 33 Art Center's annual Open Studio Tour; performances from the Baltimore Shakespeare Company; light installations by Baltimore's own Derrick Adams; workshops by the Baltimore Filmmakers Collective; the Baltimore International Black Film Festival; performances for the entire family at Charm City Fringe; and musical performances from Beats & Breaks, the Baltimore Jazz Alliance, and the Baltimore Folk Music Society.

"2019 is going to be a landmark year for the arts in Baltimore,'' said Donna Drew Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. "Free Fall Baltimore puts the talent and artistic expression of Baltimore-based creatives on display for all to see in October, and the newly united Baltimore Book Festival and Light City in November will illuminate the brilliance of our city in the literary, visual, culinary and performing arts."

The accessibility of Free Fall Baltimore provides 'cultural equity' to Baltimore residents. According to Americans for the Arts, the arts are frequently perceived to be an unaffordable luxury, even in a strong economy. Regardless of income or personal interests, residents can experience world-class art events on their doorstep.

Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, Free Fall Baltimore is made possible by BGE.

Visit Free Fall Baltimore and Brilliant Baltimore for more information and follow us Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up on all the events, VIP happenings and awe-inspiring performances taking place this fall.

About Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which serves as Baltimore City's arts council, events center and film office. By providing funding and support to artists, arts programs and organizations across the city, and by producing large-scale events such as Artscape, Baltimore Book Festival and Light City, BOPA's goal is to make Baltimore a more vibrant and creative city.

