The Baltimore Office Of Promotion & The Arts Unveils Stellar Line Up Of Ticketed Events At 'Brilliant Baltimore' Celebration Of Art, Light And Literature

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) opened online sales for the ticketed VIP events taking place during Baltimore Book Festival and Light City - the nation's first and only combined festival of light, art, literature, music, ideas and innovation under the theme Brilliant Baltimore, happening November 1-10, 2019 at the Inner Harbor.

"Brilliant Baltimore captures the dynamism of Baltimore, and we wanted attendees to have a unique front row opportunity to interact with the innovators and creatives that make the city and this festival truly brilliant," said Donna Drew Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. "With only three weeks to go until the culinary, literary, visual and performing arts illumination begin, and a limited number of tickets on sale for these events, don't wait to get tickets to attend these exclusive events. Enjoy these intimate additions to the broader experience of Brilliant Baltimore."

Ticketed events include:

Meet and greet book signing with celebrity chef and author Sam Talbot , followed by an opportunity to get a taste of the sweet life with a curated tasting dinner at the Lord Baltimore Hotel;

; An intimate evening of conversation and cocktails with Baltimore's acclaimed author Barbara Bourland , presented by BmoreArt;

; VIP mix and mingle with the star of ABC's The Good Doctor and award-winning author Hill Harper ; and

The opportunity to learn from the Master herself, Marita Golden, on how to create compelling characters in her master class writing workshop.

Tickets to all VIP events are available for purchase here.

The ticketed events announced today complement the festival's cutting-edge light art installations, performances, lectures and workshops taking place in 20 different neighborhoods including the Inner Harbor across Baltimore throughout the combined celebration – all of which are completely free and open to the public. As the first American city to debut gas lighting in 1816, the festival will honor Baltimore's rich history of illumination while celebrating its bright future.

Produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, Brilliant Baltimore is made possible by Presenting Sponsor: Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; Founding and Sustaining Sponsors: BGE, T. Rowe Price, WJZ-TV, What Works Studio, City of Baltimore, and Visit Maryland; Leadership Sponsors: HASA, France-Merrick Foundation, Brown Advisory, Maryland State Arts Council, Pier 5 Hotel - Curio a collection by Hilton, McGuireWoods LLP, and Visit Baltimore; Major Sponsors: Constellation, Green Mountain Energy, M&T Bank, PNC, TooFar Media, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Johns Hopkins, and UMBC; Contributing Sponsors: Atapco and Transamerica; and Community Sponsors: AARP, Bowie State University, Cruise Maryland, The Herbert Bearman Foundation, Metro By T-Mobile, Nora Roberts Foundation, Towson University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Venable.

Visit the Brilliant Baltimore website and follow us Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up on all the events, VIP happenings and awe-inspiring performances taking place this fall.

About Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which serves as Baltimore City's arts council, events center and film office. By providing funding and support to artists, arts programs and organizations across the city, and by producing large-scale events such as Artscape, Baltimore Book Festival and Light City, BOPA's goal is to make Baltimore a more vibrant and creative city.

