The Baltimore Sun Names Bellese a 2020 Top Workplace

BALTIMORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellese Technologies has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Baltimore Sun for a 3rd consecutive year. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through technology partner Energage, LLC.

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Pam Offutt, CEO & Partner of Bellese. "Bellese personnel are driven by doing meaningful work. We take great pride in their accomplishments and are grateful for their dedication to modernizing healthcare."

Active in their local community, Bellese personnel and the company donated nearly $15,000 to local nonprofits at the onset of the pandemic. Bellese has also partnered with Code for Baltimore and the Baltimore City Health Department to better respond to COVID-19 tracking needs.

ABOUT BELLESE TECHNOLOGIES:

Founded in 2009, Bellese Technologies is a user-driven service design company in the Baltimore metro area. Bellese partners with health and human services clients in the public and private sectors.The firm leverages modern technology, user-guided design, and silo-busting collaboration to help its clients expand and accelerate the positive impact they have on society. Currently, Bellese works with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, supporting price transparency, Medicare payment system modernization, and quality of care initiatives.

Bellese holds the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) and two CMS agile blanket purchase agreements (BPA) — the Medicare Payment System Modernization (MPSM) BPA and the Agile Delivery to Execute Legislative Endeavors-Quality Related Initiatives (ADELE-QRI) BPA.

