The Bamboo Industry is Expected to Reach $99.7 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bamboos Market By Species, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bamboos market size was valued at $65,829.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $99,761.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Bamboo is a forest product and the tallest species of grass. It is highly versatile, owing to the fact that it is not only flexible but also has high tensile strength as compared to other trees and plants. Along with this, its hollow and round structure prevents it from bending above a certain limit as well as makes it light in weight.

Bamboos are available in a wide variety. Some are very tall and have considerably high strength, while some are smaller in lengths and are considerably more flexible. Such features of bamboos make them highly desirable for various industrial and construction applications.

The rise in consumer interest in gardening activities has significantly increased demand for bamboos from residential users. In addition, rise in urban population has notably increased the demand in construction sector, thereby; boosting demand for bamboos for manufacturing support and excess equipment.

However, surge in popularity of artificially-made inexpensive and readily available alternatives of bamboo, such as plastic and metal are the major restraint in the growth of the market. Furthermore, development in e-commerce industries and rise in disposable income are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The bamboo market is segmented on the basis of species, application, and region. By species, the market is categorized into moso bamboo, bambusa vulgaris, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into gardening, furniture, construction, industrial, food, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies, such as product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the bamboos market report include, Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd., BambooVision, Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd., Bamboo Village Company Limited, Dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo, Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Limited, Moso International BV, Simply Bamboo Pty Ltd., and Smith & Fong Company.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging bamboos market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key Market Segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the bamboos market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global bamboos market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key market players within bamboos market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the bamboos industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: BAMBOOS MARKET, BY SPECIES

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Moso bamboo

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Bambusa vulgaris

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: BAMBOOS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Gardening

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Furniture

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Construction

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Industrial

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Food

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: BAMBOOS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 BambooVision

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Bamboo Australia

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Bamboo Village Company Limited

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Dasso Group

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 EcoPlanet Bamboo

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Limited

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Moso International BV

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Simply Bamboo Pty Ltd

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Smith & Fong Company

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kde4kn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets