The Bamboo Toothbrush Market - Revenue Growth of $18+ Million is Projected Over 2020-2027
Apr 12, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bamboo Toothbrush - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bamboo Toothbrush Market to Reach $43.3 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bamboo Toothbrush estimated at US$24.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Adults, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$32.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kids segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Bamboo Toothbrush market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Competitors Profiled
- Bamboo Brush Co.
- Bamboo Toothbrush Bam&Boo
- Brush with Bamboo
- Ecolife Innovations LLC
- Environmental Toothbrush
- Mother's Vault
- N-amboo (Yangzhou E.S.Toothbrush Co. Ltd.)
- Simply Bamboo
- The Bamboo Brush Society
- The Humble Co.
- and more!
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Bamboo Toothbrush Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %)
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
