The Bank of Fincastle Announces Second Quarter Earnings for 2020

FINCASTLE, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Fincastle [SYMBOL: BFTL] has reported an unaudited quarterly net income of $216,076 for the second quarter of 2020, with assets of $253.0 million and total liabilities of $224.0 million.

Net loans end the quarter at $207.0 million, up 34.0% from the same quarter last year while total deposits ended the quarter at $222.1 million, up 16.8% from the prior year. "Our positive second quarter loan and deposit growth not only reflects the tremendous efforts of our retail and commercial banking staff during the pandemic, but also reflects the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fundings," said President and CEO Scott Steele. The Bank of Fincastle has originated 255 PPP loans totaling $40.9 million in rounds 1 and 2 of the program. Discounting the impact of the PPP loans, the bank has achieved year-over-year loan growth of 7.6%.

Steele continued, "Asset quality remains a focus. The bank has not experienced any significant loan losses thus far in 2020 and our asset quality metrics continue to improve. However given the uncertain economic conditions, we felt it prudent to allocate an additional $150,000 to our allowance for loan losses (ALLL)." At quarter end, the Bank's Allowance for Loan Losses stood at 1.62 percent of total loans (less the SBA guaranteed PPP loans) versus 1.48 percent at March 31, 2020.

Commenting on bank operations in the current environment Steele stated, "Part of our Vision Statement is to provide innovative solutions for the evolving needs of our customers, and I believe there has been no better display of this than our quick and immediate response to our customers' financials needs brought on by the pandemic. Bank operations have continued with minimal disruption, including lobby hours by appointment and strict workplace safety standards such as social distancing requirements, PPE usage and work at home programs. We have adopted new technologies to better enable us to process electronic signatures, hold virtual meetings and work remotely. In addition to participating in the PPP lending program, we have processed numerous requests for temporary payment deferrals to help borrowers who have been economically impacted by the pandemic." said Steele. At quarter end, the bank had processed payment deferral requests totaling more than $42.9 million, representing 20.7% of the total loan portfolio. As of July 30, $7.9 million, representing 18.6% of the deferrals, have returned to full payment status.

Key Highlights

Net income of $216,076 vs. net income of $208,686 for same quarter last year.

vs. net income of for same quarter last year. Second quarter Return on Average Assets was 0.35 percent versus 0.39 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Return on Average Equity was 3.00 percent versus 3.21 percent for the same period in 2019.

Year-over-year net loan growth of 34.0%, or 7.6% discounting the impact of the PPP loans.

Year-over-year increase in total assets of 15.5% and total deposits of 16.8%

Originated 255 PPP loans totaling $40.9 million in rounds 1 and 2 of the program, with 211 loans, or $9.7 million , in loans less than $350,000 .

in rounds 1 and 2 of the program, with 211 loans, or , in loans less than . Total gross PPP fees are forecast to approximate $977,000 .

. Net Interest income and Noninterest income increased 8.48% and 52.63% respectively.

Net Interest Margin dropped 12 basis points in the second quarter to 3.67%.

The Bank continues to exceed capital requirements.

For a detailed news release on our 2020 second quarter earnings, including our income statement and balance sheet please click here or visit our website at https://www.bankoffincastle.bank/investor-relations/.

For additional information, please contact Scott Steele, President and CEO at 540-473-2761.

About The Bank of Fincastle

The Bank of Fincastle has been a leading financial services provider in the Roanoke region since 1875, and offers a full range of banking, lending and investment products. Headquartered in Fincastle, Virginia, the Bank has six full-service branches, thirteen ATM locations, a 7 am to 7 pm drive through location and offers online deposit account opening, online real-estate and consumer loan applications, online banking, mobile banking and 24/7 telephone banking. To reach one of our professionals visit www.bankoffincastle.bank or call 540-473-2761. The Bank of Fincastle is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer.

Information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that might involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation, the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, and changes in interest rates.

