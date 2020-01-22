The Bank of Fincastle Hires Brooke Miller as Commercial Loan Officer

"We welcome Brooke to our commercial lending team at The Bank of Fincastle," said Sandra Craft, vice-president of commercial lending. "Her talent and expertise will allow her to make a significant contribution to the bank's growing commercial lending department."

Miller is a graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley. A native of the New River Valley, she currently resides in Roanoke and enjoys volunteering, the outdoors, traveling and spending time with her two sons.

In her role as commercial loan officer, Miller will be responsible for business development in the Botetourt and Roanoke area. Her office is currently located at the Daleville branch and she welcomes the opportunity to help you achieve your business goals. She can be reached at brooke.miller@bankoffincastle.com .

About The Bank of Fincastle

The Bank of Fincastle has been a leading financial services provider for consumers and small businesses since 1875, and offers a full range of banking, lending and investment products. Headquartered in Fincastle, Virginia, the bank has six full-service branches, thirteen ATM locations, a 7 am to 7 pm drive through and Saturday hours of operation. They offer a complete line of bank products including online account opening, online and mobile banking, 24/7 telephone banking and online real estate lending applications. To reach one of their professionals visit www.bankoffincastle.bank or call 540-473-2761. The Bank of Fincastle is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer.

