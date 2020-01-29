The Bank of Princeton Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ – BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Bank reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, and net income of $3.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income, when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2019, was primarily due to a decrease in net-interest income of approximately $353 thousand and a reduction of loan fees collected of approximately $295 thousand, partially offset by a $325 thousand reduction in non-interest expenses. The decrease in net income, when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2018, was attributed to an increase in non-interest operating expenses resulting from the acquisition of 5 branches from Beneficial Bank which closed in May 2019 and the recording of a $125 thousand provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in service charges collected on deposits of $173 thousand.

For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, the Bank recorded net income of $10.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share, compared to $14.7 million, or $2.14 per diluted common share for the same period in 2018. The decline in earnings was primarily due to an increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses of $4.1 million of which $3.9 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Highlights for the quarter-ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:

Net loans increased $109.3 million (excluding $4.5 million in charge-offs) from the $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018 . This reflects an annual increase of 10.2%.

(excluding in charge-offs) from the at . This reflects an annual increase of 10.2%. Total deposits increased $230.6 million , or 22.9% from the $1.01 billion at December 31, 2018 .

, or 22.9% from the at . Non-performing assets decreased $3.3 million , or 57.2%, from $5.7 million at December 31, 2018 .

, or 57.2%, from at . Interest income for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.0 million , or 7.1%, over the same period in 2018.

increased , or 7.1%, over the same period in 2018. Non-interest income for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased $193 thousand , or 32.1%, over the same period in 2018.

"We are pleased with the strong earnings recorded this quarter, supporting our investment in branch expansion. We had strong growth in loans and deposits in the 4th quarter, finishing the year with a 10% growth rate," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Chairman Richard Gillespie noted that, "The Bank continues to execute on its Branch Expansion Program to strategically build a franchise by increasing our footprint along the I95 corridor. We have 3 more branches planned for the first half of 2020."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.45 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $203.3 million or 16.2% when compared to $1.25 billion at the end of 2018. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was a result of the Bank's branch acquisition from Beneficial Bank and WSFS Bank in which the Bank received $159.9 million in cash and recorded $15.7 in intangible and other assets. The Bank also recorded a $14.5 million right-of-use asset resulting from the adoption of FASB Update No. 2016-02 ("Leases"). Net loans also increased $104.8 million from the $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents increased $46.2 million or 175.2% to $72.6 million as December 31, 2019. Investment securities classified available-for-sale increased $20.6 million from the $91.7 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 increased by $230.6 million, or 22.9%, when compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquiring $177.9 million in deposits in the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition, partially offset by not renewing $58.2 million of brokered deposits which carry a higher cost. When comparing December 31, 2019 to balances at December 31, 2018, interest checking increased $61.5 million, savings accounts increased $60.0 million, time deposits increased $62.0 million and non-interest earning deposits increased $38.7 million. In addition, at the end of the quarter, the Bank did not have any outstanding balance in FHLB short-term advances, down from the $55.4 million level at December 31, 2018.

Total stockholders' equity increased $11.6 million or 6.3% when compared to the end of 2018. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the twelve months of 2019, exercises of stock options from the Bank's equity incentive plans and an increase of $1.1 million in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio. The ratio of equity to total assets was 13.5% compared to 14.7% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were $2.4 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 57.1%, when compared to $5.7 million at December 31, 2018. This decrease at December 31, 2019 from December 31, 2018 was primarily due to $2.6 million in charge-offs recorded in the first quarter consisting of a $1.9 million commercial and industrial loan and a $750 thousand partial charge-off of a commercial real estate loan. Total troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $9.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $8.0 million from year-end 2018, resulting from the restructure of three commercial real estate loans to two separate borrowers. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest paid on deposits of $294 thousand, or 6.6%, and a decrease in interest income of $58 thousand. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2019 was 3.10%, decreasing 27 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily associated with a decrease of 25 basis points of yield on earning assets resulting from the two 25 basis points rate reductions that occurred in September 2019 and October 2019, as well as the positive impact during the 3rd quarter related to large loan payoffs with deferred fees recorded to income. When comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, net interest income increased $106 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $152.6 million. Interest and dividend income increased by $1.0 million, offset by an increase in interest expense of $900 thousand. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 1.57% and 1.44%, respectively. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $41.5 million, an increase of $442 thousand, or 1.1%, over the same period in 2018. This slight increase was primarily due to a higher volume of average earning assets of approximately $100.5 million, partially offset by a 25 basis points reduction in net interest margin.

The provision for credit losses was $125 thousand and $4.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to no provision recorded and $665 thousand for the same periods in 2018, respectively. When compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, the provision for credit losses was $125 thousand for both periods. The Bank was required to record a provision in both the fourth and third quarters of 2019 resulting from the overall growth in the loan portfolio. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.06% at December 31, 2019 and 1.10% at December 31, 2018, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $193 thousand to $794 thousand, or 32.1%, when compared to the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposits of $173 thousand and a $27 thousand gain recorded on available-for-sale securities. Total non-interest income, comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, reflected a decrease of $283 thousand, or 26.3%, primarily due to a lower level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $723 thousand, or 27.2%, primarily due to increases in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected.

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $557 thousand, or 8.8%, when compared to the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, data processing communications expenses, office expense and core deposit intangible expense, all related to the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premium expense resulting from the Deposit Insurance Fund exceeding the reserve ratio of 1.38%. The FDIC issued a Small Bank Assessment Credit which allowed the Bank to reverse any expenses that were recorded during the period covered, which included the second, third and fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense was $27.7 million, compared to $25.3 million for the same period in 2018. The $2.4 million increase was attributed to expenses recorded relating to the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition and its impact on other operating expenses along with expenses associated with new branch expansion.

For the three month period ended December 31, 2019, the Bank recorded income tax expense of $817 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.4%, compared to $801 thousand income tax expense, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.7%, for the three month period ended September 30, 2019, and compared to an income tax expense of $801 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.5%, for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The current effective tax yields for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were increased, in part, by the recording of a $117,000 income tax expense as a result of the New Jersey Division of Taxation issuing TB-86(R) on December 16, 2019, which provided clarity for Business Entities in a Combined Group.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 18 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

The Bank of Princeton Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







































Dec 31,

2019

vs

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

vs

Dec 31,

2018





Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018





$

Change

%

Change

























ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 72,598

$ 26,384





$ 46,214

175.2%

Securities available for sale taxable

55,951

46,472





9,479

20.4%

Securities available for sale tax exempt

56,361

45,209





11,152

24.7%

Securities held to maturity

222

228





(6)

-2.6%

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

1,186,570

1,081,179





105,391

9.7%

Allowance for loan losses

(12,557)

(11,944)





(613)

5.1%

Other assets

95,749

64,036





31,713

49.5%

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,454,894

$ 1,251,564





$ 203,330

16.2%

















































LIABILITIES





















Non interest checking

$ 141,338

$ 102,678





$ 38,660

37.7%

Interest checking

212,552

151,042





61,510

40.7%

Savings

154,756

94,789





59,967

63.3%

Money market

294,940

286,457





8,483

3.0%

Time deposits over $250,000

121,122

104,104





17,018

16.3%

Other time deposits

313,182

268,177





45,005

16.8%

Total Deposits

1,237,890

1,007,247





230,643

22.9%

Borrowings

-

55,400





(55,400)

-100.0%

Other liabilities

21,079

4,599





16,480

358.3%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,258,969

1,067,246





191,723

18.0%

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Common stock

33,807

33,278





529

1.6%

Paid-in capital

79,215

77,895





1,320

1.7%

Retained earnings

82,273

73,630





8,643

11.7%

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

630

(485)





1,115

-229.9%

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

195,925

184,318





11,607

6.3%

























TOTAL LIABILITIES





















AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,454,894

$ 1,251,564





$ 203,330

16.2%

























Book value per common share

$ 28.98

$ 27.69





$ 1.29

4.6%

Tangible book value per common share1

$ 27.11

$ 27.69





$ (0.58)

-2.1%

























1Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explanation.























The Bank of Princeton







Loan/Deposit Tables







(unaudited)

















Loans receivable, net at December 31, 2019 were comprised of the following:























December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018



(Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate

$ 853,876

$ 729,336 Commercial and industrial

43,504

71,838 Construction

189,789

161,275 Residential first-lien mortgages

89,067

102,008 Home equity

12,959

17,048 Consumer

794

1,987 Total loans

1,189,989

1,083,492 Deferred fees and costs

(3,419)

(2,313) Allowance for loan losses

(12,557)

(11,944) Loans, net

$ 1,174,013

$ 1,069,235



















The components of deposits at December 31, 2019 were as follows:















December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018



(Dollars in thousands) Demand, non-interest-bearing checking

$ 141,338

$ 102,678 Demand, interest-bearing

212,552

151,042 Savings

154,756

94,789 Money Markets

294,940

286,457 Time deposits

434,304

372,281 Total Deposits

$ 1,237,890

$ 1,007,247

The Bank of Princeton













Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)







(unaudited)



















Quarter Ended













Dec 31,

Sep 30,













2019

2019

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars and shares in thousands)



Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 14,263

$ 14,412

$ (149)

-1.0%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 315

276

39

14.1%



Tax-exempt 358

341

17

5.0%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3

3

-

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income 254

219

35

16.0%























Total Interest and Dividends 15,193

15,251

(58)

-0.4%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 4,762

4,468

294

6.6%



Borrowings 19

18

1

5.6%























Total Interest Expense 4,781

4,486

295

6.6%























Net Interest Income 10,412

10,765

(353)

-3.3%



















Provision for Loan Losses 125

125

-

0.0%



















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 10,287

10,640

(353)

-3.3%



















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 27

3

24

800.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 299

308

(9)

-2.9%

Fees and service charges 323

339

(16)

-4.7%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 122

417

(295)

-70.7%

Other 23

10

13

130.0%























Total Non-Interest Income 794

1,077

(283)

-26.3%



















Non-Interest Expense



































Salaries and employee benefits 3,643

4,060

(417)

-10.3%

Occupancy and equipment 1,219

1,189

30

2.5%

Professional fees 340

518

(178)

-34.4%

Data processing and communications 658

708

(50)

-7.1%

Federal deposit insurance -

(87)

87

-100.0%

Advertising and promotion 98

123

(25)

-20.3%

Office expense 152

106

46

43.4%

OREO Expense 4

5

(1)

-20.0%

Core deposit intangible

193

193

-

0.0%

Other 568

385

183

47.5%























Total Non-Interest Expense 6,875

7,200

(325)

-4.5%



















Income before income tax expense 4,206

4,517

(311)

-6.9%



















Income tax expense 817

801

16

2.0%



















Net Income $ 3,389

$ 3,716

$ (327)

-8.8%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.50

$ 0.55

$ (0.05)

-9.1% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.54

$ (0.05)

-9.3%



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,757

6,749

8

0.1% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,922

6,903

19

0.3%

The Bank of Princeton













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended













December 31,













2019

2018

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars and shares in thousands)







Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 14,263

$ 13,437

$ 826

6.1%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 315

285

30

10.5%



Tax-exempt 358

314

44

14.0%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3

3

-

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income 254

148

106

71.6%























Total Interest and Dividends 15,193

14,187

1,006

7.1%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 4,762

3,729

1,033

27.7%



Borrowings 19

152

(133)

-87.5%























Total Interest Expense 4,781

3,881

900

23.2%























Net Interest Income 10,412

10,306

106

1.0%



















Provision for Loan Losses 125

-

125

N/A



















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 10,287

10,306

(19)

-0.2%



















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 27

-

27

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance 299

313

(14)

-4.5%

Fees and service charges 323

150

173

115.3%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 122

119

3

2.5%

Other 23

19

4

21.1%























Total Non-Interest Income 794

601

193

32.1%



















Non-Interest Expense



































Salaries and employee benefits 3,643

3,654

(11)

-0.3%

Occupancy and equipment 1,219

858

361

42.1%

Professional fees 340

527

(187)

-35.5%

Data processing and communications 658

519

139

26.8%

Federal deposit insurance -

78

(78)

-100.0%

Advertising and promotion 98

134

(36)

-26.9%

Office expense 152

61

91

149.2%

OREO Expense 4

-

4

N/A

Loss on sale of other real estate owned 193

-

193

N/A

Other 568

487

81

16.6%























Total Non-Interest Expense 6,875

6,318

557

8.8%



















Income before income tax expense 4,206

4,589

(383)

-8.3%



















Income tax expense 817

801

16

2.0%



















Net Income $ 3,389

$ 3,788

$ (399)

-10.5%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.50

$ 0.57

$ (0.07)

-12.3% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.55

$ (0.06)

-10.9%



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,757

6,650

107

1.6% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,922

6,868

54

0.8%

The Bank of Princeton













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(unaudited)



















Twelve Months Ended













December 31,













2019

2018

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars and shares in thousands)







Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 56,251

$ 51,085

$ 5,166

10.1%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 1,126

1,176

(50)

-4.3%



Tax-exempt 1,337

1,306

31

2.4%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 12

13

(1)

-7.7%

Other interest and dividend income 991

785

206

26.2%























Total Interest and Dividends 59,717

54,365

5,352

9.8%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 17,784

12,962

4,822

37.2%



Borrowings 482

394

88

22.3%























Total Interest Expense 18,266

13,356

4,910

36.8%























Net Interest Income 41,451

41,009

442

1.1%



















Provision for Loan Losses 4,800

665

4,135

621.8%



















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 36,651

40,344

(3,693)

-9.2%



















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 31

1

30

3000.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,229

1,225

4

0.3%

Fees and service charges 1,062

623

439

70.5%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 979

755

224

29.7%

Other 84

58

26

44.8%























Total Non-Interest Income 3,385

2,662

723

27.2%



















Non-Interest Expense



































Salaries and employee benefits 15,274

14,530

744

5.1%

Occupancy and equipment 4,260

3,387

873

25.8%

Professional fees 1,772

1,939

(167)

-8.6%

Data processing and communications 2,407

2,101

306

14.6%

Federal deposit insurance 81

338

(257)

-76.0%

Advertising and promotion 386

421

(35)

-8.3%

Office expense 433

267

166

62.2%

Other real estate owned expense 10

2

8

400.0%

Loss on sale of other real estate owned -

540

(540)

-100.0%

Acquisition Expense 627

-

627

N//A

Core deposit intangible 482

-

482

N//A

Other 2,000

1,773

227

12.8%























Total Non-Interest Expense 27,732

25,298

2,434

9.6%



















Income before income tax expense 12,304

17,708

(5,404)

-30.5%



















Income tax expense 2,162

3,000

(838)

-27.9%



















Net Income $ 10,142

$ 14,708

$ (4,566)

-31.0%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.51

$ 2.22

$ (0.71)

-32.0% Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.47

$ 2.14

$ (0.67)

-31.3%



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,730

6,628

102

1.5% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,896

6,872

24

0.3%

The Bank of Princeton























Consolidated Average Balance Sheets























(unaudited)



















































For the Quarter Ended

























Dec 2019

Sept 2019











Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/











balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets























Loans $ 1,159,919

4.88%

$ 1,132,154

5.05%

$ 27,765

-0.17%



























Securities

















































Taxable AFS 54,811

2.30%

46,329

2.38%

8,482

-0.08%

Tax exempt AFS 55,388

2.59%

51,484

2.65%

3,904

-0.06%

Held-to-maturity 223

5.26%

225

5.25%

(2)

0.01%



























Securities 110,422

2.45%

98,038

2.53%

12,384

-0.08%



























Other interest earning assets























Interest-bearing bank accounts 59,753

1.54%

34,744

2.27%

25,009

-0.73%

Equities 1,416

5.90%

1,384

6.00%

32

-0.10%



























Other interest earning assets 61,169

1.64%

36,128

2.41%

25,041

-0.77%



























Total interest-earning assets 1,331,510

4.53%

1,266,320

4.78%

65,190

-0.25%



























Total non earning assets 95,094





92,446







































Total Assets $ 1,426,604





$ 1,358,766

































































Interest-bearing liabilities























Checking $ 216,489

1.03%

$ 205,155

1.05%

11,334

-0.02%

Savings 154,934

1.28%

155,953

1.28%

(1,019)

0.00%

Money Market 265,015

1.67%

237,697

1.63%

27,318

0.04%

Certificate of Deposit 425,626

2.41%

404,982

2.40%

20,644

0.01%



























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,062,064

1.78%

1,003,787

1.77%

58,277

0.01%



























Non interest bearing deposits 144,538





140,640







































Total deposits 1,206,602

1.57%

1,144,427

1.55%

62,175

0.02%



























Borrowings 3,795

2.01%

3,074

2.30%

721

-0.29%



























Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,065,859

1.78%

1,006,861

1.77%

58,998

0.01%

(excluding non interest deposits)

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits 144,538





140,640













Total Cost of Funds 1,210,397

1.57%

1,147,501

1.55%

62,896

0.02%



























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,861





19,923













Stockholders' equity 194,346





191,342













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,426,604





$ 1,358,766

































































Net interest spread



2.75%





3.01%









Net interest margin



3.10%





3.37%



































Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.21%





3.49%



































*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt





















securities and loans

























The Bank of Princeton























Consolidated Average Balance Sheets























(unaudited)



















































For the Three Months Ended











December 31,











2019

2018











Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/











balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets























Loans $ 1,159,919

4.88%

$ 1,062,719

5.02%

$ 97,200

-0.14%



























Securities

















































Taxable AFS 54,811

2.30%

47,297

2.41%

7,514

-0.11%

Tax exempt AFS 55,388

2.59%

45,212

2.78%

10,176

-0.19%

Held-to-maturity 223

5.26%

229

5.26%

(6)

0.00%



























Securities 110,422

2.45%

92,738

2.60%

17,684

-0.15%



























Other interest earning assets























Interest-bearing bank accounts 59,753

1.54%

21,309

2.09%

38,444

-0.55%

Equities 1,416

5.90%

2,131

6.75%

(715)

-0.85%



























Other interest earning assets 61,169

1.64%

23,440

2.51%

37,729

-0.87%



























Total interest-earning assets 1,331,510

4.53%

1,178,897

4.77%

152,613

-0.24%



























Total non earning assets 95,094





56,087







































Total Assets $ 1,426,604





$ 1,234,984

































































Interest-bearing liabilities























Checking $ 216,489

1.03%

$ 177,247

0.98%

39,242

0.05%

Savings 154,934

1.28%

96,310

1.28%

58,624

0.00%

Money Market 265,015

1.67%

285,683

1.61%

(20,668)

0.06%

Certificate of Deposit 425,626

2.41%

364,272

1.98%

61,354

0.43%



























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,062,064

1.78%

923,512

1.60%

138,552

0.18%



























Non interest bearing deposits 144,538





101,838







































Total deposits 1,206,602

1.57%

1,025,350

1.44%

181,252

0.13%



























Borrowings 3,795

2.01%

23,334

2.57%

(19,539)

-0.56%

Total interest-bearing liabilities























(excluding non interest deposits) 1,065,859

1.78%

946,846

1.63%

119,013

0.15%



























Noninterest-bearing deposits 144,538





101,838













Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,861





5,166













Stockholders' equity 194,346





181,134













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,426,604





$ 1,234,984

































































Net interest spread



2.75%





3.15%









Net interest margin



3.10%





3.47%



































Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.21%





3.59%



































*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt





















securities and loans

























The Bank of Princeton





















Consolidated Average Balance Sheets





















(unaudited)















































For the Twelve Months Ended









December 30,









2019

2018









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,124,865

5.00%

$ 1,027,701

4.97%

$ 97,164

0.03%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 47,435

2.37%

51,429

2.29%

(3,994)

0.08% Tax exempt AFS 50,218

2.66%

47,298

2.76%

2,920

-0.10% Held-to-maturity 225

5.20%

251

5.18%

(26)

0.02%























Securities 97,878

2.53%

98,978

2.52%

(1,100)

0.01%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 41,665

2.08%

37,386

1.78%

4,279

0.30% Equities 2,028

6.16%

1,828

6.59%

200

-0.43%























Other interest earning assets 43,693

2.27%

39,214

2.00%

4,479

0.27%























Total interest-earning assets 1,266,436

4.72%

1,165,893

4.66%

100,543

0.06%























Total non earning assets 84,636





57,456



































Total Assets $ 1,351,072





$ 1,223,349



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 205,828

1.15%

$ 215,379

0.86%

(9,551)

0.29% Savings 132,027

1.30%

102,219

1.17%

29,808

0.13% Money Market 254,151

1.67%

273,373

1.42%

(19,222)

0.25% Certificate of Deposit 406,908

2.32%

334,780

1.80%

72,128

0.52%























Total interest-bearing deposits 998,914

1.78%

925,751

1.40%

73,163

0.38%























Non interest bearing deposits 123,821





100,078



































Total deposits 1,122,735

1.58%

1,025,829

1.26%

96,906

0.32%























Borrowings 18,326

2.63%

17,196

2.29%

1,130

0.34% Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,017,240

1.80%

942,947

1.42%

74,293

0.38%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 123,821





100,078











Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,900





4,533











Stockholders' equity 190,111





175,791











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,351,072





$ 1,223,349



































Net interest spread



2.92%





3.25%







Net interest margin



3.27%





3.52%































Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.39%





3.64%































*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt



















securities and loans























The Bank of Princeton

















Quarterly Financial Highlights

















(unaudited)







































2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec



















Return on average assets 0.94%

1.09%

0.84%

0.07%

1.22% Return on average equity 6.92%

7.70%

5.99%

0.50%

8.30% Return on average tangible equity * 7.40%

8.26%

6.40%

0.50%

8.30% Net interest margin 3.10%

3.37%

3.30%

3.34%

3.47% Net interest margin (FTE)** 3.21%

3.49%

3.39%

3.46%

3.59% Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP * 61.35%

60.80%

65.96%

59.28%

57.94%



















Common Stock Data

















Market value at period end $ 31.49

$ 29.06

$ 30.00

$ 31.73

$ 27.90 Market range:

















High 32.12

30.20

32.75

33.33

31.46 Low 27.34

25.92

27.42

27.58

26.77 Book value per common share at period end 28.98

28.61

28.08

27.64

27.69 Tangible book value per common share at period end * 27.11

26.71

26.15

27.64

27.69



















CAPITAL RATIOS

















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.11%

15.42%

15.43%

16.53%

17.37% Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.13%

14.41%

14.41%

15.53%

16.31% Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 12.89%

13.31%

13.15%

14.60%

14.89% Period-end equity to assets 13.47%

14.00%

13.91%

14.35%

14.73% Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 12.71%

13.19%

13.08%

14.35%

14.73%



















CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END

















(Dollars in Thousands)

















Net charge-offs and (recoveries) $ 112

$ 3

$ (110)

$ 4,183

$ 195 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.038%

0.001%

-0.040%

1.552%

0.073%



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,442

$ 2,434

$ 2,700

$ 9,472

$ 5,699 Other real estate owned -

-

44

44

44 Total nonperforming assets 2,442

2,434

2,744

9,516

5,743 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 9,293

9,828

7,606

1,278

1,286 Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 11,735

$ 12,262

$ 10,350

$ 10,794

$ 7,029







































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

















Period-end loans 1.06%

1.09%

1.10%

1.07%

1.10% Nonaccrual loans 514.21%

515.32%

460.04%

126.28%

209.58% Nonperforming assets 514.21%

515.32%

452.66%

125.69%

207.97%



















As a percent of total loans:

















Nonaccrual loans 0.21%

0.21%

0.24%

0.85%

0.53% Accruing TDRs 0.78%

0.86%

0.68%

0.11%

0.12% Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 0.99%

1.07%

0.92%

0.96%

0.65%







































* Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explantion

















**Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans



















Non-GAAP Measures Disclosure

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Bank's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provided in the press release is utilized by market analysts and others to evaluate a company's financial condition and performance and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures presented by other companies.

The following table shows the reconciliation of net income and core net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes the effects of one-time acquisition costs related to the 5-branch acquisition from Beneficial Bank and the one-time charge-offs related to two borrowers that occurred during the first quarter (management believes many investors desire to evaluate net income with regard to such expenses)





At or For the Three

At or For the Twelve



Months Ended December 31,

Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 4,206

$ 4,589

$ 12,304

$ 17,708 Income taxes expenses

817

801

2,162

3,000 Net Income

3,389

3,788

10,142

14,708 One-time charge-off (net of taxes)

-

-

-

- One-time acquisition cost (net of taxes)

-

-

466

- Core net income

3,389

3,788

10,608

14,708

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.50

$ 0.57

$ 1.58

$ 2.22 Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.55

$ 1.54

$ 2.14

















Average Shares Outstanding

6,757,365

6,650,022

6,730,438

6,627,731 Diluted Shares Outstanding

6,921,801

6,868,568

6,895,742

6,871,823

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Bank's book value and tangible book value (a non-GAAP measure which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible resulting from the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition from total stockholders' equity as calculated in accordance with GAAP).





As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2018



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity

$195,925

$195,925

$184,318

$184,318 Less intangible assets:















Goodwill

8,853

-

-

- Core deposit intangible

3,763

-

-

- Total intangibles

12,616

-

-

- Adjusted stockholders' equity

$183,309

$195,925

$184,318

$184,318 Shares of common stock outstanding

6,761,443

6,761,443

6,655,509

6,655,509 Adjusted book value per share

$ 27.11

$ 28.98

$ 27.69

$ 27.69

Return on average tangible equity noted on page 13 of this press release is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.

The efficiency ratio noted on page 13 of this press release is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net-interest income and non-interest income.

