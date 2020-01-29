The Bank of Princeton Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

The Bank of Princeton

Jan 29, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ – BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The Bank reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, and net income of $3.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income, when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2019, was primarily due to a decrease in net-interest income of approximately $353 thousand and a reduction of loan fees collected of approximately $295 thousand, partially offset by a $325 thousand reduction in non-interest expenses. The decrease in net income, when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2018, was attributed to an increase in non-interest operating expenses resulting from the acquisition of 5 branches from Beneficial Bank which closed in May 2019 and the recording of a $125 thousand provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in service charges collected on deposits of $173 thousand.

For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, the Bank recorded net income of $10.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share, compared to $14.7 million, or $2.14 per diluted common share for the same period in 2018. The decline in earnings was primarily due to an increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses of $4.1 million of which $3.9 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2019. 

Highlights for the quarter-ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:

  • Net loans increased $109.3 million (excluding $4.5 million in charge-offs) from the $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018. This reflects an annual increase of 10.2%.
  • Total deposits increased $230.6 million, or 22.9% from the $1.01 billion at December 31, 2018.
  • Non-performing assets decreased $3.3 million, or 57.2%, from $5.7 million at December 31, 2018.
  • Interest income for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 7.1%, over the same period in 2018.
  • Non-interest income for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased $193 thousand, or 32.1%, over the same period in 2018.

"We are pleased with the strong earnings recorded this quarter, supporting our investment in branch expansion. We had strong growth in loans and deposits in the 4th quarter, finishing the year with a 10% growth rate," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Chairman Richard Gillespie noted that, "The Bank continues to execute on its Branch Expansion Program to strategically build a franchise by increasing our footprint along the I95 corridor.  We have 3 more branches planned for the first half of 2020."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.45 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $203.3 million or 16.2% when compared to $1.25 billion at the end of 2018. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was a result of the Bank's branch acquisition from Beneficial Bank and WSFS Bank in which the Bank received $159.9 million in cash and recorded $15.7 in intangible and other assets. The Bank also recorded a $14.5 million right-of-use asset resulting from the adoption of FASB Update No. 2016-02 ("Leases"). Net loans also increased $104.8 million from the $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents increased $46.2 million or 175.2% to $72.6 million as December 31, 2019. Investment securities classified available-for-sale increased $20.6 million from the $91.7 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 increased by $230.6 million, or 22.9%, when compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquiring $177.9 million in deposits in the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition, partially offset by not renewing $58.2 million of brokered deposits which carry a higher cost.  When comparing December 31, 2019 to balances at December 31, 2018, interest checking increased $61.5 million, savings accounts increased $60.0 million, time deposits increased $62.0 million and non-interest earning deposits increased $38.7 million. In addition, at the end of the quarter, the Bank did not have any outstanding balance in FHLB short-term advances, down from the $55.4 million level at December 31, 2018.    

Total stockholders' equity increased $11.6 million or 6.3% when compared to the end of 2018. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the twelve months of 2019, exercises of stock options from the Bank's equity incentive plans and an increase of $1.1 million in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.   The ratio of equity to total assets was 13.5% compared to 14.7% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were $2.4 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 57.1%, when compared to $5.7 million at December 31, 2018.  This decrease at December 31, 2019 from December 31, 2018 was primarily due to $2.6 million in charge-offs recorded in the first quarter consisting of a $1.9 million commercial and industrial loan and a $750 thousand partial charge-off of a commercial real estate loan.  Total troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $9.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $8.0 million from year-end 2018, resulting from the restructure of three commercial real estate loans to two separate borrowers. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The decrease from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest paid on deposits of $294 thousand, or 6.6%, and a decrease in interest income of $58 thousand.  The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2019 was 3.10%, decreasing 27 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily associated with a decrease of 25 basis points of yield on earning assets resulting from the two 25 basis points rate reductions that occurred in September 2019 and October 2019, as well as the positive impact during the 3rd quarter related to large loan payoffs with deferred fees recorded to income. When comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, net interest income increased $106 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $152.6 million.  Interest and dividend income increased by $1.0 million, offset by an increase in interest expense of $900 thousand. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 1.57% and 1.44%, respectively. For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $41.5 million, an increase of $442 thousand, or 1.1%, over the same period in 2018.  This slight increase was primarily due to a higher volume of average earning assets of approximately $100.5 million, partially offset by a 25 basis points reduction in net interest margin. 

The provision for credit losses was $125 thousand and $4.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to no provision recorded and $665 thousand for the same periods in 2018, respectively.  When compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, the provision for credit losses was $125 thousand for both periods. The Bank was required to record a provision in both the fourth and third quarters of 2019 resulting from the overall growth in the loan portfolio. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.06% at December 31, 2019 and 1.10% at December 31, 2018, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $193 thousand to $794 thousand, or 32.1%, when compared to the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposits of $173 thousand and a $27 thousand gain recorded on available-for-sale securities.  Total non-interest income, comparing the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, reflected a decrease of $283 thousand, or 26.3%, primarily due to a lower level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods.  For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $723 thousand, or 27.2%, primarily due to increases in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected.  

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $557 thousand, or 8.8%, when compared to the same period in 2018.  This increase was primarily due to an increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, data processing communications expenses, office expense and core deposit intangible expense, all related to the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premium expense resulting from the Deposit Insurance Fund exceeding the reserve ratio of 1.38%.  The FDIC issued a Small Bank Assessment Credit which allowed the Bank to reverse any expenses that were recorded during the period covered, which included the second, third and fourth quarter of 2019.  For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense was $27.7 million, compared to $25.3 million for the same period in 2018. The $2.4 million increase was attributed to expenses recorded relating to the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition and its impact on other operating expenses along with expenses associated with new branch expansion.

For the three month period ended December 31, 2019, the Bank recorded income tax expense of $817 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.4%, compared to $801 thousand income tax expense, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.7%, for the three month period ended September 30, 2019, and compared to an income tax expense of $801 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.5%, for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The current effective tax yields for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were increased, in part, by the recording of a $117,000 income tax expense as a result of the New Jersey Division of Taxation issuing TB-86(R) on December 16, 2019, which provided clarity for Business Entities in a Combined Group.  

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 18 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville.  There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton

Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




















Dec 31,
2019 
vs 
Dec 31,
2018

Dec 31,
2019
vs
Dec 31,
2018


Dec 31, 
2019

Dec 31, 
2018


$
Change

%
 Change












ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$     72,598

$     26,384


$      46,214

175.2%

Securities available for sale taxable

55,951

46,472


9,479

20.4%

Securities available for sale tax exempt

56,361

45,209


11,152

24.7%

Securities held to maturity

222

228


(6)

-2.6%

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

1,186,570

1,081,179


105,391

9.7%

Allowance for loan losses

(12,557)

(11,944)


(613)

5.1%

Other assets

95,749

64,036


31,713

49.5%

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,454,894

$ 1,251,564


$     203,330

16.2%
























LIABILITIES










Non interest checking

$   141,338

$   102,678


$      38,660

37.7%

Interest checking

212,552

151,042


61,510

40.7%

Savings

154,756

94,789


59,967

63.3%

Money market

294,940

286,457


8,483

3.0%

Time deposits over $250,000 

121,122

104,104


17,018

16.3%

Other time deposits

313,182

268,177


45,005

16.8%

Total Deposits

1,237,890

1,007,247


230,643

22.9%

Borrowings

-

55,400


(55,400)

-100.0%

Other liabilities

21,079

4,599


16,480

358.3%

    TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,258,969

1,067,246


191,723

18.0%












STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










 Common stock 

33,807

33,278


529

1.6%

 Paid-in capital 

79,215

77,895


1,320

1.7%

 Retained earnings 

82,273

73,630


8,643

11.7%

 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 

630

(485)


1,115

-229.9%

     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

195,925

184,318


11,607

6.3%












TOTAL LIABILITIES 










     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,454,894

$ 1,251,564


$     203,330

16.2%












Book value per common share

$      28.98

$      27.69


$          1.29

4.6%

Tangible book value per common share1

$      27.11

$      27.69


$        (0.58)

-2.1%












1Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explanation.  










The Bank of Princeton



Loan/Deposit Tables



(unaudited)








Loans receivable, net at December 31, 2019 were comprised of the following:












December 31,

December 31,


2019

2018


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate

$        853,876

$        729,336

Commercial and industrial

43,504

71,838

Construction

189,789

161,275

Residential first-lien mortgages

89,067

102,008

Home equity

12,959

17,048

Consumer

794

1,987

     Total loans

1,189,989

1,083,492

Deferred fees and costs

(3,419)

(2,313)

Allowance for loan losses

(12,557)

(11,944)

     Loans, net

$     1,174,013

$     1,069,235










The components of deposits at December 31, 2019 were as follows:







December 31,

December 31,


2019

2018


(Dollars in thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing checking

$        141,338

$        102,678

Demand, interest-bearing 

212,552

151,042

Savings

154,756

94,789

Money Markets

294,940

286,457

Time deposits

434,304

372,281

     Total Deposits

$     1,237,890

$     1,007,247

The Bank of Princeton






Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)



(unaudited)









Quarter Ended






Dec 31,

Sep 30,






2019

2019

$ Change

% Change



(Dollars and shares in thousands)

Interest and Dividend Income

















Loans and fees

$    14,263

$ 14,412

$       (149)

-1.0%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:








Taxable

315

276

39

14.1%


Tax-exempt

358

341

17

5.0%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3

3

-

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income

254

219

35

16.0%












Total Interest and Dividends

15,193

15,251

(58)

-0.4%











Interest expense


















Deposits

4,762

4,468

294

6.6%


Borrowings

19

18

1

5.6%












Total Interest Expense

4,781

4,486

295

6.6%












Net Interest Income

10,412

10,765

(353)

-3.3%










Provision for Loan Losses

125

125

-

0.0%










Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

10,287

10,640

(353)

-3.3%










Non-Interest income

















Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

27

3

24

800.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance

299

308

(9)

-2.9%

Fees and service charges

323

339

(16)

-4.7%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

122

417

(295)

-70.7%

Other 

23

10

13

130.0%












Total Non-Interest Income

794

1,077

(283)

-26.3%










Non-Interest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

3,643

4,060

(417)

-10.3%

Occupancy and equipment

1,219

1,189

30

2.5%

Professional fees

340

518

(178)

-34.4%

Data processing and communications

658

708

(50)

-7.1%

Federal deposit insurance

-

(87)

87

-100.0%

Advertising and promotion

98

123

(25)

-20.3%

Office expense

152

106

46

43.4%

OREO Expense  

4

5

(1)

-20.0%

Core deposit intangible

193

193

-

0.0%

Other 

568

385

183

47.5%












Total Non-Interest Expense

6,875

7,200

(325)

-4.5%










Income before income tax expense

4,206

4,517

(311)

-6.9%










Income tax expense

817

801

16

2.0%










Net Income

$     3,389

$  3,716

$       (327)

-8.8%










Net income per common share - basic

$       0.50

$    0.55

$      (0.05)

-9.1%

Net income per common share - diluted

$       0.49

$    0.54

$      (0.05)

-9.3%










Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,757

6,749

8

0.1%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,922

6,903

19

0.3%

The Bank of Princeton






Consolidated Statements of Operations






(unaudited)









Three Months Ended






December 31,






2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



(Dollars and shares in thousands)



Interest and Dividend Income

















Loans and fees

$ 14,263

$  13,437

$         826

6.1%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:








Taxable

315

285

30

10.5%


Tax-exempt

358

314

44

14.0%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3

3

-

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income

254

148

106

71.6%












Total Interest and Dividends

15,193

14,187

1,006

7.1%











Interest expense


















Deposits

4,762

3,729

1,033

27.7%


Borrowings

19

152

(133)

-87.5%












Total Interest Expense

4,781

3,881

900

23.2%












Net Interest Income

10,412

10,306

106

1.0%










Provision for Loan Losses

125

-

125

N/A










Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

10,287

10,306

(19)

-0.2%










Non-Interest income

















Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

27

-

27

N/A

Income from bank-owned life insurance

299

313

(14)

-4.5%

Fees and service charges

323

150

173

115.3%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

122

119

3

2.5%

Other 

23

19

4

21.1%












Total Non-Interest Income

794

601

193

32.1%










Non-Interest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

3,643

3,654

(11)

-0.3%

Occupancy and equipment

1,219

858

361

42.1%

Professional fees

340

527

(187)

-35.5%

Data processing and communications

658

519

139

26.8%

Federal deposit insurance

-

78

(78)

-100.0%

Advertising and promotion

98

134

(36)

-26.9%

Office expense

152

61

91

149.2%

OREO Expense  

4

-

4

N/A

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

193

-

193

N/A

Other 

568

487

81

16.6%












Total Non-Interest Expense

6,875

6,318

557

8.8%










Income before income tax expense

4,206

4,589

(383)

-8.3%










Income tax expense

817

801

16

2.0%










Net Income

$  3,389

$   3,788

$        (399)

-10.5%










Net income per common share - basic

$    0.50

$     0.57

$       (0.07)

-12.3%

Net income per common share - diluted

$    0.49

$     0.55

$       (0.06)

-10.9%










Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,757

6,650

107

1.6%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,922

6,868

54

0.8%

The Bank of Princeton






Consolidated Statements of Operations






(unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended






December 31,






2019

2018

$ Change

% Change



(Dollars and shares in thousands)



Interest and Dividend Income

















Loans and fees

$ 56,251

$  51,085

$       5,166

10.1%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:








Taxable

1,126

1,176

(50)

-4.3%


Tax-exempt

1,337

1,306

31

2.4%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

12

13

(1)

-7.7%

Other interest and dividend income

991

785

206

26.2%












Total Interest and Dividends

59,717

54,365

5,352

9.8%











Interest expense


















Deposits

17,784

12,962

4,822

37.2%


Borrowings

482

394

88

22.3%












Total Interest Expense

18,266

13,356

4,910

36.8%












Net Interest Income

41,451

41,009

442

1.1%










Provision for Loan Losses

4,800

665

4,135

621.8%










Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

36,651

40,344

(3,693)

-9.2%










Non-Interest income

















Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

31

1

30

3000.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,229

1,225

4

0.3%

Fees and service charges

1,062

623

439

70.5%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

979

755

224

29.7%

Other 

84

58

26

44.8%












Total Non-Interest Income

3,385

2,662

723

27.2%










Non-Interest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits

15,274

14,530

744

5.1%

Occupancy and equipment

4,260

3,387

873

25.8%

Professional fees

1,772

1,939

(167)

-8.6%

Data processing and communications

2,407

2,101

306

14.6%

Federal deposit insurance

81

338

(257)

-76.0%

Advertising and promotion

386

421

(35)

-8.3%

Office expense

433

267

166

62.2%

Other real estate owned expense  

10

2

8

400.0%

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-

540

(540)

-100.0%

Acquisition Expense

627

-

627

N//A

Core deposit intangible

482

-

482

N//A

Other 

2,000

1,773

227

12.8%












Total Non-Interest Expense

27,732

25,298

2,434

9.6%










Income before income tax expense

12,304

17,708

(5,404)

-30.5%










Income tax expense

2,162

3,000

(838)

-27.9%










Net Income

$ 10,142

$  14,708

$     (4,566)

-31.0%










Net income per common share - basic

$    1.51

$      2.22

$       (0.71)

-32.0%

Net income per common share - diluted

$    1.47

$      2.14

$       (0.67)

-31.3%










Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,730

6,628

102

1.5%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,896

6,872

24

0.3%

The Bank of Princeton











Consolidated Average Balance Sheets











(unaudited)

























For the Quarter Ended












Dec 2019

Sept 2019





Average 

Yield/

Average 

Yield/





balance

rate 

balance

rate 

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets











  Loans 

$    1,159,919

4.88%

$    1,132,154

5.05%

$       27,765

-0.17%













Securities
























  Taxable AFS 

54,811

2.30%

46,329

2.38%

8,482

-0.08%

  Tax exempt AFS

55,388

2.59%

51,484

2.65%

3,904

-0.06%

  Held-to-maturity

223

5.26%

225

5.25%

(2)

0.01%













Securities

110,422

2.45%

98,038

2.53%

12,384

-0.08%













Other interest earning assets











  Interest-bearing bank accounts

59,753

1.54%

34,744

2.27%

25,009

-0.73%

  Equities

1,416

5.90%

1,384

6.00%

32

-0.10%













Other interest earning assets

61,169

1.64%

36,128

2.41%

25,041

-0.77%













Total interest-earning assets

1,331,510

4.53%

1,266,320

4.78%

65,190

-0.25%













Total non earning assets

95,094


92,446



















Total Assets

$    1,426,604


$    1,358,766
































Interest-bearing liabilities











Checking

$      216,489

1.03%

$      205,155

1.05%

11,334

-0.02%

Savings

154,934

1.28%

155,953

1.28%

(1,019)

0.00%

Money Market

265,015

1.67%

237,697

1.63%

27,318

0.04%

Certificate of Deposit

425,626

2.41%

404,982

2.40%

20,644

0.01%













    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,062,064

1.78%

1,003,787

1.77%

58,277

0.01%













Non interest bearing deposits

144,538


140,640



















    Total  deposits

1,206,602

1.57%

1,144,427

1.55%

62,175

0.02%













Borrowings

3,795

2.01%

3,074

2.30%

721

-0.29%













    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

1,065,859

1.78%

1,006,861

1.77%

58,998

0.01%

       (excluding non interest deposits)
























Noninterest-bearing deposits

144,538


140,640






Total Cost of Funds

1,210,397

1.57%

1,147,501

1.55%

62,896

0.02%













Accrued expenses and other liabilities

21,861


19,923






Stockholders' equity

194,346


191,342






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,426,604


$    1,358,766
































Net interest spread

2.75%


3.01%




Net interest margin

3.10%


3.37%

















Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.21%


3.49%

















  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt










    securities and loans











The Bank of Princeton











Consolidated Average Balance Sheets











(unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended





December 31,





2019

2018





Average 

Yield/

Average 

Yield/





balance

rate 

balance

rate 

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets











  Loans 

$    1,159,919

4.88%

$    1,062,719

5.02%

$        97,200

-0.14%













Securities
























  Taxable AFS 

54,811

2.30%

47,297

2.41%

7,514

-0.11%

  Tax exempt AFS

55,388

2.59%

45,212

2.78%

10,176

-0.19%

  Held-to-maturity

223

5.26%

229

5.26%

(6)

0.00%













Securities

110,422

2.45%

92,738

2.60%

17,684

-0.15%













Other interest earning assets











  Interest-bearing bank accounts

59,753

1.54%

21,309

2.09%

38,444

-0.55%

  Equities

1,416

5.90%

2,131

6.75%

(715)

-0.85%













Other interest earning assets

61,169

1.64%

23,440

2.51%

37,729

-0.87%













Total interest-earning assets

1,331,510

4.53%

1,178,897

4.77%

152,613

-0.24%













Total non earning assets

95,094


56,087



















Total Assets

$    1,426,604


$    1,234,984
































Interest-bearing liabilities











Checking

$      216,489

1.03%

$      177,247

0.98%

39,242

0.05%

Savings

154,934

1.28%

96,310

1.28%

58,624

0.00%

Money Market

265,015

1.67%

285,683

1.61%

(20,668)

0.06%

Certificate of Deposit

425,626

2.41%

364,272

1.98%

61,354

0.43%













    Total interest-bearing deposits

1,062,064

1.78%

923,512

1.60%

138,552

0.18%













Non interest bearing deposits

144,538


101,838



















    Total  deposits

1,206,602

1.57%

1,025,350

1.44%

181,252

0.13%













Borrowings

3,795

2.01%

23,334

2.57%

(19,539)

-0.56%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 











       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,065,859

1.78%

946,846

1.63%

119,013

0.15%













Noninterest-bearing deposits

144,538


101,838






Accrued expenses and other liabilities

21,861


5,166






Stockholders' equity

194,346


181,134






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,426,604


$    1,234,984
































Net interest spread

2.75%


3.15%




Net interest margin

3.10%


3.47%

















Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.21%


3.59%

















  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt










       securities and loans











The Bank of Princeton










Consolidated Average Balance Sheets










(unaudited)























For the Twelve Months Ended




December 30,




2019

2018




Average 

Yield/

Average 

Yield/




balance

rate 

balance

rate 

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets










  Loans 

$    1,124,865

5.00%

$    1,027,701

4.97%

$     97,164

0.03%












Securities






















  Taxable AFS 

47,435

2.37%

51,429

2.29%

(3,994)

0.08%

  Tax exempt AFS

50,218

2.66%

47,298

2.76%

2,920

-0.10%

  Held-to-maturity

225

5.20%

251

5.18%

(26)

0.02%












Securities

97,878

2.53%

98,978

2.52%

(1,100)

0.01%












Other interest earning assets










  Interest-bearing bank accounts

41,665

2.08%

37,386

1.78%

4,279

0.30%

  Equities

2,028

6.16%

1,828

6.59%

200

-0.43%












Other interest earning assets

43,693

2.27%

39,214

2.00%

4,479

0.27%












Total interest-earning assets

1,266,436

4.72%

1,165,893

4.66%

100,543

0.06%












Total non earning assets

84,636


57,456

















Total Assets

$    1,351,072


$    1,223,349





























Interest-bearing liabilities










Checking

$      205,828

1.15%

$      215,379

0.86%

(9,551)

0.29%

Savings

132,027

1.30%

102,219

1.17%

29,808

0.13%

Money Market

254,151

1.67%

273,373

1.42%

(19,222)

0.25%

Certificate of Deposit

406,908

2.32%

334,780

1.80%

72,128

0.52%












    Total interest-bearing deposits

998,914

1.78%

925,751

1.40%

73,163

0.38%












Non interest bearing deposits

123,821


100,078

















    Total  deposits

1,122,735

1.58%

1,025,829

1.26%

96,906

0.32%












Borrowings

18,326

2.63%

17,196

2.29%

1,130

0.34%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 










       (excluding non interest deposits)

1,017,240

1.80%

942,947

1.42%

74,293

0.38%












Noninterest-bearing deposits

123,821


100,078





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,900


4,533





Stockholders' equity

190,111


175,791





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,351,072


$    1,223,349

















Net interest spread

2.92%


3.25%



Net interest margin

3.27%


3.52%















Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.39%


3.64%















  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt









       securities and loans










The Bank of Princeton








Quarterly Financial Highlights








(unaudited)



















2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec










     Return on average assets 

0.94%

1.09%

0.84%

0.07%

1.22%

     Return on average equity 

6.92%

7.70%

5.99%

0.50%

8.30%

     Return on average tangible equity *

7.40%

8.26%

6.40%

0.50%

8.30%

     Net interest margin

3.10%

3.37%

3.30%

3.34%

3.47%

     Net interest margin (FTE)**

3.21%

3.49%

3.39%

3.46%

3.59%

     Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP *

61.35%

60.80%

65.96%

59.28%

57.94%










Common Stock Data








     Market value at period end

$     31.49

$     29.06

$     30.00

$     31.73

$     27.90

     Market range:








        High

32.12

30.20

32.75

33.33

31.46

        Low

27.34

25.92

27.42

27.58

26.77

     Book value per common share at period end

28.98

28.61

28.08

27.64

27.69

     Tangible book value per common share at period end *

27.11

26.71

26.15

27.64

27.69










CAPITAL RATIOS








Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

15.11%

15.42%

15.43%

16.53%

17.37%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

14.13%

14.41%

14.41%

15.53%

16.31%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

12.89%

13.31%

13.15%

14.60%

14.89%

     Period-end equity to assets

13.47%

14.00%

13.91%

14.35%

14.73%

     Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 

12.71%

13.19%

13.08%

14.35%

14.73%










CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END








(Dollars in Thousands)








     Net charge-offs and  (recoveries)

$       112

$           3

$      (110)

$     4,183

$       195

     Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.038%

0.001%

-0.040%

1.552%

0.073%










     Nonaccrual loans 

$     2,442

$     2,434

$     2,700

$     9,472

$     5,699

     Other real estate owned

-

-

44

44

44

     Total nonperforming assets 

2,442

2,434

2,744

9,516

5,743

     Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

9,293

9,828

7,606

1,278

1,286

     Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 

$   11,735

$   12,262

$   10,350

$   10,794

$     7,029




















     Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:








     Period-end loans      

1.06%

1.09%

1.10%

1.07%

1.10%

     Nonaccrual loans 

514.21%

515.32%

460.04%

126.28%

209.58%

     Nonperforming assets 

514.21%

515.32%

452.66%

125.69%

207.97%










    As a percent of total loans:








    Nonaccrual loans 

0.21%

0.21%

0.24%

0.85%

0.53%

    Accruing TDRs 

0.78%

0.86%

0.68%

0.11%

0.12%

    Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 

0.99%

1.07%

0.92%

0.96%

0.65%




















* Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explantion








**Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans








 Non-GAAP Measures Disclosure

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").  The Bank's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provided in the press release is utilized by market analysts and others to evaluate a company's financial condition and performance and, therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures presented by other companies.

The following table shows the reconciliation of net income and core net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes the effects of one-time acquisition costs related to the 5-branch acquisition from Beneficial Bank and the one-time charge-offs related to two borrowers that occurred during the first quarter (management believes many investors desire to evaluate net income with regard to such expenses)

At or For the Three 

At or For the Twelve


Months Ended December 31,

Months Ended December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$      4,206

$     4,589

$   12,304

$     17,708

Income taxes expenses

817

801

2,162

3,000

Net Income

3,389

3,788

10,142

14,708

One-time charge-off (net of taxes)

-

-

-

-

One-time acquisition cost (net of taxes)

-

-

466

-

Core net income

3,389

3,788

10,608

14,708









Earnings per common share - basic

$        0.50

$      0.57

$      1.58

$        2.22

Earnings per common share - diluted

$        0.49

$      0.55

$      1.54

$        2.14









Average Shares Outstanding

6,757,365

6,650,022

6,730,438

6,627,731

Diluted Shares Outstanding

6,921,801

6,868,568

6,895,742

6,871,823

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Bank's book value and tangible book value (a non-GAAP measure which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible resulting from the Beneficial Bank branch acquisition from total stockholders' equity as calculated in accordance with GAAP).



As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2018


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total stockholders' equity

$195,925

$195,925

$184,318

$184,318

Less intangible assets:







   Goodwill

8,853

-

-

-

   Core deposit intangible 

3,763

-

-

-

   Total intangibles

12,616

-

-

-

Adjusted stockholders' equity

$183,309

$195,925

$184,318

$184,318

Shares of common stock outstanding

6,761,443

6,761,443

6,655,509

6,655,509

Adjusted book value per share

$      27.11

$     28.98

$     27.69

$       27.69

Return on average tangible equity noted on page 13 of this press release is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.   

The efficiency ratio noted on page 13 of this press release is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net-interest income and non-interest income.  

