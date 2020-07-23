The Bank of Princeton Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ – BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Bank reported net income of $3.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $2.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net income, when comparing this most recent quarter to the three months ended March 31, 2020, was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in net-interest income, partially offset by a $350 thousand increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses, a $621 thousand decrease in non-interest income and a $471 thousand increase in non-interest expenses. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended June 30, 2019, was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in net-interest income and a $141thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $650 thousand increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses and a $738 thousand increase in non-interest expenses. For the six month period ended June 30, 2020, the Bank recorded net income of $6.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share for the same period in 2019, primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in net-interest income, a $2.9 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses and a $847 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by $1.9 million increase in non-interest expenses attributed to the Bank's strategy of branch expansion.

Highlights for the quarter-ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

The Bank originated $175 million in loans under the U.S. government's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), generating $5.6 million in fees, only $434 thousand of which were recognized in the second quarter of 2020 and the remainder of which will be amortized over the life of the loans, which will be approximately 24 months.

in loans under the U.S. government's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), generating in fees, only of which were recognized in the second quarter of 2020 and the remainder of which will be amortized over the life of the loans, which will be approximately 24 months. Net interest income for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 increased $1.6 million , or 15.8%, over the same period in 2019.

increased , or 15.8%, over the same period in 2019. The Bank decreased its cost of funds by 58 basis points during the three month period ended June 30, 2020 , when compared to the same period in 2019.

, when compared to the same period in 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15% at June 30, 2020 .

President/CEO stated that, "We are pleased to report strong earnings this quarter, especially in light of the economic challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To date the Bank has approved over 1,400 PPP loans which equated to over $175 million of loans to small and medium sized businesses within our community who have experienced financial burdens from COVID-19. In addition, I want to express my appreciation to the employees of the Bank for all their efforts and dedication during the crisis. They have continued to provide quality customer service, despite the many obstacles created by the crisis."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.59 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $138.2 million or 9.5% when compared to $1.45 billion at the end of 2019. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was due to an increase of net loans of approximately $153.2 million, consisting of loans generated from the PPP loans guaranteed by the U.S. government, which have a maturity of 24 months.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 increased by $123.8 million, or 10.0%, when compared to December 31, 2019, primarily due to loan proceeds maintained in non-interest demand accounts from customers who received PPP loans. As of June 30, 2020, approximately $102.0 million remained in the non-interest-bearing demand accounts that PPP proceeds were deposited into. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, non-interest checking increased $11.1 million (excluding deposits resulting from the PPP), savings increased $23.3 million, and time deposits increased by $8.5 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $22.1 million in money market accounts. In addition, at June 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019, the Bank did not have any outstanding borrowings.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2020 increased $6.3 million or 3.2% when compared to the end of 2019. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the six months of 2020, and an increase of $1.2 million in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio. The ratio of equity to total assets at June 30, 2020 was 12.7% compared to 13.5% at December 31, 2019, as the current period ratio was impacted by the growth in assets.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2020, non-performing assets were $2.4 million, a decrease of $55 thousand, or 0.15%, when compared to $2.4 million at December 31, 2019. This decrease at June 30, 2020 from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to principal payments on non-performing loans during the period. Total troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $9.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $225 thousand or 2.4%. Two commercial and industrial loans totaling $269 thousand were modified during the quarter. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.

As part of the Bank's commitment to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank agreed to defer either the principal portion or both principal and interest payments for its customers who requested the deferral and were not delinquent prior to the government shut down. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank approved 240 loans totaling $263.5 million in principal, or 19.58% of its gross loans, for such deferment. Under current accounting guidance, these loans are not required to be classified as TDR's.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the previous quarter was a result of a decrease in interest paid on liabilities of $1.2 million, or 27.3%, partially resulting from 150 basis points rate reduction by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") in March 2020, and an increase in interest income of $263 thousand. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.43%, increasing 30 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily associated with a reduction of 48 basis points in total cost of funds, partially offset by a 11 basis points reduction in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, net interest income increased $1.6 million, which was primarily due to a reduction in interest expense of $1.3 million and by an increase in interest income of $302 thousand. The reduction in cost of funds was attributed to decline of 58 basis points resulting from the two FOMC rate reductions in March of 2020 totaling 150 basis points and the three 25 basis points reductions during 2019. For the six month period ended June 30, 2020, net interest income was $22.5 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 11.0%, over the same period in 2019. This increase was due a $1.1 million increase in interest earned on earning assets and a $1.2 million decline in interest expense. For the six month period ended June 30, 2020, the average outstanding balance of earning assets increased by $146.9 million and average outstanding interest-bearing liabilities increased $70.3 million. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 1.02% and 1.60%, respectively. For the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities was 1.47% and 1.82%, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $1.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2020. The comparable amounts were $650 thousand and $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the second quarter was due to an increase in the Bank's qualitative factors and historical loss factor. The qualitative factor increase was due to uncertainties of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and the historical loss factor resulted from increased levels of prior period charge-offs. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank did not apply any qualitative factors to the loans originated from PPP, based on the U.S government's guarantee and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act requirement to classify these loans at 0% in determining risk-based capital ratio. The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 0.99% (excluding PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.14%) at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2019 and 1.10% at June 30, 2019, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $141 thousand to $870 thousand, or 19.3%, when compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected. When compared to the three month periods ended March 31, 2020, total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 decreased by $621 thousand, or 41.6%, primarily due a $505 thousand gain recorded on the sale of investment securities held as available-for-sale for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, and a reduction in the level loan fees collected in the later period. For the six month period ended June 30, 2020, non-interest income increased $847 thousand, or 55.9%, primarily due to the above-described gain recorded on the sale of investment securities held as available-for-sale and increases in service charges collected and fees generated on loans.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased $738 thousand, or 10.1%, when compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy. When comparing June 30, 2020 to the immediately prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $471 thousand, or 6.2%, primarily due to growth-related increases in salaries and employee benefits' expense, occupancy and equipment expense, other expense and FDIC insurance premiums, partially offset by a reduction in advertising expenses, data processing and communication expenses, professional fees and office expense. For the six month period ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense was $15.6 million, compared to $13.7 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due to an increase in additional operating cost associated with the Bank's branch expansion strategy, partially offset by acquisition costs recorded relating to our Beneficial Bank branch acquisition in 2019.

For the three month period ended June 30, 2020, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $697 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.2%, compared to an income tax expense of $726 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.3% for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, and compared to an income tax expense of $618 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.0% for the three month period ended June 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for all three periods were impacted by the level of tax-free income against the level of taxable earnings.

COVID-19

The full impact of the coronavirus continues to evolve as of the date of this report. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on the Bank's financial condition, liquidity and future results of operations.

The Bank continues to work closely with its loan customers to educate and guide them on their options for financial assistance, including the PPP and payment relief through deferral and waived fees. The Bank continues to endeavor to provide a fast and flexible response to the quickly changing circumstances and is confident it will navigate successfully through these trying times.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors," as modified in the Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact George Rapp

609.454.0718

[email protected]

The Bank of Princeton











Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data











(unaudited)











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























































Jun 30, 2020

vs

Dec 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

vs

Dec 31, 2019



Jun 30, 2020

vs

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

vs

Jun 30, 2019





Jun 30,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

$

Change

%

Change

$

Change

%

Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 73,654

$ 72,598

$ 62,707

$ 1,056

1.45 %

$ 10,947

17.46 % Securities available for sale taxable

31,822

55,951

49,200

(24,129)

(43.13)



(17,378)

(35.32)

Securities available for sale tax exempt

55,838

56,361

41,998

(523)

(0.93)



13,840

32.95

Securities held to maturity

219

222

225

(3)

(1.35)



(6)

(2.67)

Loans receivable, net of deferred

1,340,521

1,186,570

1,126,004

153,951

12.97



214,517

19.05

Allowance for loan losses

(13,317)

(12,557)

(12,421)

(760)

6.05



(896)

7.21

Other assets

104,389

95,749

93,535

8,640

9.02



10,854

11.60

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,593,126

$ 1,454,894

$ 1,361,248

$ 138,232

9.50 %

$ 231,878

17.03 %



































































LIABILITIES































Non interest checking

$ 254,437

$ 141,338

$ 133,471

$ 113,099

80.02 %

$ 120,966

90.63 % Interest checking

213,510

212,552

213,470

958

0.45



40

0.02

Savings

178,076

154,756

156,259

23,320

15.07



21,817

13.96

Money market

272,841

294,940

233,284

(22,099)

(7.49)



39,557

16.96

Time deposits over $250,000

86,882

121,122

102,745

(34,240)

(28.27)



(15,863)

(15.44)

Other time deposits

355,956

313,182

311,194

42,774

13.66



44,762

14.38

Total Deposits

1,361,702

1,237,890

1,150,423

123,812

10.00



211,279

18.37

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-



-

-

Other liabilities

29,223

21,079

21,469

8,144

38.64



7,754

36.12

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,390,925

1,258,969

1,171,892

131,956

10.48 %

219,033

18.69 %

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock

33,872

33,807

33,719

65

0.19



153

0.45

Paid-in capital

79,451

79,215

78,913

236

0.30



538

0.68

Retained earnings

87,078

82,273

76,046

4,805

5.84



11,032

14.51

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,800

630

678

1,170

185.71



1,122

165.49

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

202,201

195,925

189,356

6,276

3.20 %

12,845

6.78 %

































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,593,126

$ 1,454,894

$ 1,361,248

$ 138,232

17.02 %

$ 231,878

17.03 %

































Book value per common share

$ 29.85

$ 28.98

$ 28.08

$ 0.87

3.01 %

$ 1.77

6.30 % Tangible book value per common share1

$ 28.04

$ 27.11

$ 27.46

$ 0.93

3.43 %

$ 0.58

2.11 %



1 Tangible book value is a non-gaap measurer.

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 14,746

$ 14,058

$ 688

4.9%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 171

260

-89

-34.2%



Tax-exempt 355

329

26

7.9%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3

3

0

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income 25

348

-323

-92.8%























Total Interest and Dividends 15,300

14,998

302

2.0%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 3,289

4,399

-1,110

-25.2%



Borrowings 6

236

-230

-97.5%























Total Interest Expense 3,295

4,635

-1,340

-28.9%























Net Interest Income 12,005

10,363

1,642

15.8%



















Provision for Loan Losses 1,000

350

650

185.7%















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 11,005

10,013

992

9.9%















Non-Interest income































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 1

1

-

0.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 291

312

-21

-6.7%

Fees and service charges 308

251

57

22.7%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 217

125

92

73.6%

Other 53

40

13

32.5%























Total Non-Interest Income 870

729

141

19.3%



















Non-Interest Expense



































Salaries and employee benefits 4,461

3,875

586

15.1%

Occupancy and equipment 1,288

914

374

40.9%

Professional fees 456

484

-28

-5.8%

Data processing and communications 749

470

279

59.4%

Federal deposit insurance 116

83

33

39.8%

Advertising and promotion 70

90

-20

-22.2%

Office expense 55

119

-64

-53.8%

Acquistion Expense -

627

(627)

-100.0%

Core deposit intangible 186

96

90

93.8%

Other 673

558

115

20.6%























Total Non-Interest Expense 8,054

7,316

738

10.1% Income before income tax expense















3,821

3,426

395

11.5% Income tax expense















697

618

79

12.8% Net Income



















$ 3,124

$ 2,808

$ 316

11.3%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.46

$ 0.42

$ 0.04

9.5% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.41

$ 0.04

9.8%















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,772

6,679

93

1.4% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,848

6,874

-26

-0.4%

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)







Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 28,945

$ 27,577

$ 1,368

5.0%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 481

535

(54)

-10.1%



Tax-exempt 718

638

80

12.5%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 6

6

-

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income 187

517

(330)

-63.8%























Total Interest and Dividends 30,337

29,273

1,064

3.6%





















Interest expense



































Deposits 7,821

8,554

(733)

-8.6%



Borrowings 9

445

(436)

-98.0%























Total Interest Expense 7,830

8,999

(1,169)

-13.0%























Net Interest Income 22,507

20,274

2,233

11.0%



















Provision for Loan Losses 1,650

4,550

(2,900)

-63.7%















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 20,857

15,724

5,133

32.6%















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 506

1

505

50500.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 587

622

(35)

-5.6%

Fees and service charges 641

400

241

60.3%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 521

439

82

18.7%

Other 106

52

54

103.8%























Total Non-Interest Income 2,361

1,514

847

55.9%



















Non-Interest Expense































Salaries and employee benefits 8,583

7,571

1,012

13.4%

Occupancy and equipment 2,490

1,852

638

34.4%

Professional fees 977

915

62

6.8%

Data processing and communications 1,552

1,041

511

49.1%

Federal deposit insurance 204

168

36

21.4%

Advertising and promotion 160

164

(4)

-2.4%

Office expense 135

174

(39)

-22.4%

Acquistion Expense -

627

(627)

-100.0%

Core deposit intangible 379

96

283

294.8%

Other 1,157

1,049

108

10.3%























Total Non-Interest Expense 15,637

13,657

1,980

14.5%



















Income before income tax expense 7,581

3,581

4,000

111.7%



















Income tax expense 1,423

544

879

161.6%



















Net Income $ 6,158

$ 3,037

$ 3,121

102.8%



















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.91

$ 0.45

$ 0.46

102.2% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.89

$ 0.44

$ 0.45

102.3%



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,769

6,709

60

0.9% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,888

6,890

(2)

0.0%

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (unaudited)





Quarter Ending













Jun 30,

Mar 31,













2020

2020

$ Change

% Change





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and Dividend Income



































Loans and fees $ 14,746

$ 14,199

$ 547

3.9%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

















Taxable 171

310

(139)

-44.8%



Tax-exempt 355

363

(8)

-2.2%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3

3

-

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income 25

162

(137)

-84.6%























Total Interest and Dividends 15,300

15,037

263

1.7%





















Interest expense





































Deposits 3,289

4,532

(1,243)

-27.4%



Borrowings 6

3

3

100.0%























Total Interest Expense 3,295

4,535

(1,240)

-27.3%























Net Interest Income 12,005

10,502

1,503

14.3%



















Provision for Loan Losses 1,000

650

350

53.8%















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 11,005

9,852

1,153

11.7%















Non-Interest income



































Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 1

505

(504)

-99.8%

Income from bank-owned life insurance 291

296

(5)

-1.7%

Fees and service charges 308

333

(25)

-7.5%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 217

304

(87)

-28.6%

Other 53

53

-

0.0%























Total Non-Interest Income 870

1,491

(621)

-41.6%



















Non-Interest Expense































Salaries and employee benefits 4,461

4,122

339

8.2%

Occupancy and equipment 1,288

1,202

86

7.2%

Professional fees 456

521

(65)

-12.5%

Data processing and communications 749

803

(54)

-6.7%

Federal deposit insurance 116

88

28

31.8%

Advertising and promotion 70

90

(20)

-22.2%

Office expense 55

80

(25)

-31.3%

Core deposit intangible 186

193

(7)

-3.6%

Other 673

484

189

39.0%



Total Non-Interest Expense



















8,054

7,583

471

6.2% Income before income tax expense















3,821

3,760

61

1.6% Income tax expense















697

726

(29)

-4.0% Net Income















$ 3,124

$ 3,034

$ 90

3.0%















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.46

$ 0.45

$ 0.01

2.2% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.44

$ 0.01

2.3%















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,772

6,772

-

0.0% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,848

6,848

-

0.0%



At or For the Three

At or For the Six

Months Ended June 30,

Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 3,821

$ 3,426

$ 7,581

$ 3,581 Income taxes expenses 697

618

1,423

544 Net Income 3,124

2,808

6,158

3,037 One-time charge-off (net of taxes) -

-

-

2,600 One-time acquisition cost (net of taxes) -

466

-

466 Core net income 3,124

3,274

6,158

6,103















Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.46

$ 0.49

$ 0.91

$ 0.91 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.47

$ 0.89

$ 0.89

































































As of September 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity $193,117

$193,117

$184,318

$184,318 Less intangible assets:













Goodwill 8,853

-

-

- Core deposit intangible 3,956

-

-

- Total intangibles 12,809

-

-

- Adjusted stockholders' equity $180,308

$193,117

$184,318

$184,318 Shares of common stock outstanding 6,750,797

6,750,797

6,655,509

6,655,509 Adjusted book value per share $ 26.71

$ 28.61

$ 27.69

$ 27.69

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended









Jun 30,









2020

2019









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,280,865

4.63%

$ 1,113,199

5.07%

$ 167,666

-0.44%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 34,769

1.97%

43,186

2.41%

(8,417)

-0.44% Tax exempt AFS 56,031

2.54%

48,470

2.72%

7,561

-0.18% Held-to-maturity 220

5.26%

226

5.26%

(6)

0.00%























Securities 91,020

2.33%

91,882

2.58%

(862)

-0.25%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 36,219

0.07%

53,243

2.32%

(17,024)

-2.25% Equities 1,549

4.74%

2,826

5.57%

(1,277)

-0.83%























Other interest earning assets 37,768

0.26%

56,069

2.49%

(18,301)

-2.23%























Total interest-earning assets 1,409,653

4.37%

1,261,150

4.77%

148,503

-0.40%























Total non earning assets 115,220





85,157



































Total Assets $ 1,524,873





$ 1,346,307



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 216,330

0.78%

$ 208,315

1.23%

$ 8,015

-0.45% Savings 170,969

0.58%

123,362

1.27%

47,607

-0.69% Money Market 269,735

0.66%

238,746

1.65%

30,989

-0.99% Certificate of Deposit 392,702

2.24%

414,669

2.31%

(21,967)

-0.07%























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,049,736

1.26%

985,092

1.79%

64,644

-0.53%























Non interest bearing deposits 245,313





114,265



































Total deposits 1,295,049

1.02%

1,099,357

1.60%

195,692

-0.58%























Borrowings 4,255

0.52%

35,293

2.68%

(31,038)

-2.16% Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,053,991

1.26%

1,020,385

1.82%

33,606

-0.56%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 245,313





114,265











Total Cost of Funds 1,299,304

1.02%

1,134,650

1.64%

164,654

-0.62%























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,166





23,597











Stockholders' equity 200,403





188,060











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,524,873





$ 1,346,307



























































Net interest spread



3.11%





2.95%







Net interest margin



3.43%





3.30%































Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.49%





3.40%











*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt ecurities and loans

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended









Jun 30,









2020

2019









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,239,304

4.70%

$ 1,103,343

5.04%

$ 135,961

-0.34%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 45,705

2.10%

44,247

2.42%

1,458

-0.32% Tax exempt AFS 56,453

2.55%

46,947

2.72%

9,506

-0.17% Held-to-maturity 221

5.26%

227

5.26%

(6)

0.00%























Securities 102,379

2.35%

91,421

2.58%

10,958

-0.23%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 37,260

0.81%

35,989

2.43%

1,271

-1.62% Equities 1,416

5.13%

2,666

6.28%

(1,250)

-1.15%























Other interest earning assets 38,676

0.97%

38,655

2.70%

21

-1.73%























Total interest-earning assets 1,380,359

4.42%

1,233,419

4.79%

146,940

-0.37%























Total non earning assets 105,311





75,350



































Total Assets $ 1,485,670





$ 1,308,769



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 218,174

0.89%

$ 200,751

1.28%

$ 17,423

-0.39% Savings 164,116

0.86%

108,222

1.33%

55,894

-0.47% Money Market 268,996

1.05%

256,993

1.69%

12,003

-0.64% Certificate of Deposit 414,269

2.31%

398,372

2.23%

15,897

0.08%























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,065,555

1.48%

964,338

1.79%

101,217

-0.31%























Non interest bearing deposits 194,530





104,742



































Total deposits 1,260,085

1.25%

1,069,080

1.61%

191,005

-0.36%























Borrowings 2,529

0.69%

33,464

2.68%

(30,935)

-1.99% Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,068,084

1.47%

997,802

1.82%

70,282

-0.35%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 194,530





104,742











Total Cost of Funds 1,262,614

1.25%

1,102,544

1.65%

160,070

-0.40%























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,978





18,892











Stockholders' equity 199,078





187,333











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,485,670





$ 1,308,769



































Net interest spread



2.95%





2.97%







Net interest margin



3.28%





3.31%































Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.35%





3.43%











*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt ecurities and loans

The Bank of Princeton







Consolidated Average Balance Sheets





(unaudited)





















For the Quarter Ended





















Jun 2020

Mar 2020









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,280,865

4.63%

$ 1,197,745

4.77%

$ 83,120

-0.14%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 34,769

1.97%

56,641

2.18%

(21,872)

-0.21% Tax exempt AFS 56,031

2.54%

56,875

2.55%

(844)

-0.01% Held-to-maturity 220

5.26%

221

5.26%

(1)

0.00%























Securities 91,020

2.33%

113,737

2.37%

(22,717)

-0.04%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 36,219

0.07%

38,302

1.52%

(2,083)

-1.45% Equities 1,549

4.74%

1,281

5.61%

268

-0.87%























Other interest earning assets 37,768

0.26%

39,583

1.65%

(1,815)

-1.39%























Total interest-earning assets 1,409,653

4.37%

1,351,065

4.48%

58,588

-0.11%























Total non earning assets 115,220





95,402



































Total Assets $ 1,524,873





$ 1,446,467



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 216,330

0.78%

$ 220,018

1.00%

$ (3,688)

-0.22% Savings 170,969

0.58%

157,263

1.16%

13,706

-0.58% Money Market 269,735

0.66%

268,257

1.44%

1,478

-0.78% Certificate of Deposit 392,702

2.24%

435,835

2.37%

(43,133)

-0.13%























Total interest-bearing deposits 1,049,736

1.26%

1,081,373

1.69%

(31,637)

-0.43%























Non interest bearing deposits 245,313





143,747



































Total deposits 1,295,049

1.02%

1,225,120

1.48%

69,929

-0.46%























Borrowings 4,255

0.52%

803

1.64%

3,452

-1.12%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,053,991

1.26%

1,082,176

1.68%

(28,185)

-0.42% (excluding non interest deposits)























245,313





143,747











Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,299,304

1.02%

1,225,923

1.48%

73,381

-0.46% Total Cost of Funds























25,166





22,791











Accrued expenses and other liabilities 200,403





197,753











Stockholders' equity $ 1,524,873





$ 1,446,467











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



















































3.11%





2.79%







Net interest spread



3.43%





3.13%







Net interest margin



























3.49%





3.20%







Net interest margin (FTE)*

























*Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans

The Bank of Princeton Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited)





















2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

June



















Return on average assets 0.82%

0.84%

0.94%

1.09%

0.84% Return on average equity 6.27%

6.17%

6.92%

7.70%

5.99% Return on average tangible equity * 6.68%

6.59%

7.40%

8.26%

6.40% Net interest margin 3.43%

3.13%

3.10%

3.37%

3.30% Net interest margin (FTE)** 3.49%

3.20%

3.21%

3.46%

3.40% Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP * 61.10%

64.33%

59.63%

59.17%

65.09%



















Common Stock Data

















Market value at period end 20.19

23.25

31.49

29.06

30.00 Market range:

















High 23.91

32.25

32.12

30.20

32.75 Low 17.51

19.09

27.34

25.92

27.42 Book value per common share at period end 29.85

29.39

28.98

28.61

28.08 Tangible book value per common share at period end * 28.04

27.56

27.11

26.71

26.15



















CAPITAL RATIOS

















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.01%

15.32%

15.11%

15.42%

15.43% Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.95%

14.36%

14.13%

14.41%

14.41% Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 12.45%

12.91%

12.89%

13.31%

13.15% Period-end equity to assets 12.69%

13.97%

13.47%

14.00%

13.91% Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 12.02%

13.21%

12.71%

13.19%

13.08%



















CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END

















(Dollars in Thousands)

















Net charge-offs and (recoveries) $ 6

$ 884

$ 112

$ 3

$ (110) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.002%

0.297%

0.038%

0.001%

-0.040%



















Nonaccrual loans 2,387

2,596

2,442

2,434

2,700 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

44 Total nonperforming assets 2,387

2,596

2,442

2,434

2,744 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 9,471

9,247

9,293

9,828

7,606 Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 11,858

$ 11,843

$ 11,735

$ 12,262

$ 10,350



















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

















Period-end loans 0.99%

1.03%

1.06%

1.09%

1.10% Nonaccrual loans 557.90%

474.65%

514.21%

515.32%

460.04% Nonperforming assets 557.90%

474.65%

514.21%

515.32%

452.66%



















As a percent of total loans:

















Nonaccrual loans 0.18%

0.22%

0.21%

0.21%

0.24% Accruing TDRs 0.71%

0.78%

0.78%

0.86%

0.68% Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 0.88%

0.99%

0.99%

1.07%

0.92%



* Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explantion **Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans

The Bank of Princeton Loan/Deposit Tables



















Loan receivable, net at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were comprised of the following:























June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate

$ 826,937

$ 853,876 Commercial and industrial

56,290

43,504 Construction

199,469

189,789 Residential first-lien mortgages

76,783

89,067 Home equity

11,750

12,959 Consumer

191

794 PPP (SBA loans)

174,632

- Total loans

1,346,052

1,189,989 Deferred fees and costs

(5,531)

(3,419) Allowance for loan losses

(13,317)

(12,557) Loans, net

$ 1,327,204

$ 1,174,013



















The components of deposits at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were as follows:













June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Dollars in thousands) Demand, non-interest-bearing checking

$ 254,437

$ 141,338 Demand, interest-bearing

213,510

212,552 Savings

178,076

154,756 Money Markets

272,841

294,940 Time deposits

442,838

434,304 Total Deposits

$ 1,361,702

$ 1,237,890

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton

Related Links

http://www.thebankofprinceton.com

