The Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio gives over $6 million in grants to nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio (BHFSA) continues funding nonprofits supporting the population of Bexar and surrounding counties. Committed to quality health care for residents, BHFSA will disburse over $6 million in grants to nearly 100 recipients on Dec. 10. The two largest 2019 grants were awarded to CentroMed ($500,000) and Meals on Wheels San Antonio ($600,000). In addition, the Tenet Healthcare Foundation matched the Meals on Wheels grant, giving an additional $250,000.

CentroMed plans to use the grant to establish a new program called PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). PACE is a managed care model focused on providing services based on an individual's needs instead of health care reimbursement. PACE will offer services including: primary medical care, social services, restorative therapies, ADL training and home assessment and modification, personal care, and nutritional counseling, education and meal planning.

Meals on Wheels, in conjunction with Grace Place Program will expand through the construction of a new 40,000 square foot facility. The facility will have an optimized production kitchen; efficient food preparation space; a volunteer training area; a safe loading dock; and expanded Grace Place Center. Grace Place Alzheimer's Centers provide daily care for those with Alzheimer's and other dementia related diseases, as well as supporting caregivers.

Texas Baptist Men, Community Health Centers of South Central Texas, New Braunfels Christian Ministries and Hill Country Mission for Health are additional grant recipients.

"These grants will enable organizations to have an even greater impact on San Antonio area residents, helping those who need it most," said BHFSA President and CEO Cody Knowlton. "By investing in these organizations, we are able to share Jesus' message of hope, love and support."

In addition to the grants awarded, the BHFSA will honor Taylor Castro (posthumously) with the 2019 Spirit of Health Award. At 25, Taylor passed away earlier this year from Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myeloid Sarcoma. Throughout her fight, Taylor never stopped educating people on the importance of bone marrow donations. Through #TeamTaylor, she galvanized teams to sign up thousands of bone marrow donors potentially saving thousands. She'd tell others that even if they weren't a match for her, they might save the life of someone else.

