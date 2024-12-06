The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Partners with Marcus Theatres and Two-Time Emmy Award Winner William Daniels for Nationwide Holiday Child Safety Campaign

William Daniels Stars in Child Abuse Prevention Public Service Announcement Raising Awareness Around Child Abuse During a Period of Heightened Risk

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center (BSCC) announced today its campaign in partnership with Marcus Theatres to promote child safety during the holiday season. Starting December 6 through January 3, a 30-second public service announcement will air before every film at 79 Marcus Theatres locations nationwide. William Daniels, a two-time Emmy Award winner beloved for his iconic role as Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, will be the face and voice of these important messages through the holidays.

Daniels brings his respected legacy and unwavering advocacy to this initiative, advancing The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center's mission to uphold every child's right to a safe and secure childhood. With the support of Daniels, vital resources and information regarding child abuse prevention will be brought to the forefront, as the holiday season has historically been a time when cases of child abuse increase significantly.

"As someone who has spent my career championing the importance of mentorship and education, I'm honored to lend my voice to this critical cause," said Daniels. "Every child deserves to feel safe, especially during the holidays."

"This partnership really made sense to us, as movie theatres are the number one place families go where you have their undivided attention during the holiday season," said Greg Marcus, CEO, Marcus Corporation. "Movie-going is a holiday tradition, from re-watching a holiday classic on the big screen to seeing one of the new releases everyone is talking about like Wicked, Moana 2 or Mufasa: The Lion King. There's no better time to highlight the ways we can all be a voice for children who need help than right before the movie."

The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center has been a leader in child advocacy for over 35 years, providing services to prevent abuse and support survivors. The organization hopes this partnership with Marcus Theatres will engage audiences across the country and start a meaningful dialogue about the unfortunate, yet pervasive issue of child abuse during the holidays.

"The holidays should be a time of joy and togetherness, but for many children, it can be a time of heightened risk," said John Thoresen, Director and CEO of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center. "This campaign is about fostering awareness and action to safeguard the well-being of every child and highlight the key role trusted adults play in stopping abuse. We are so grateful for both Marcus Theatres and William Daniels for helping us spread Barbara Sinatra's Children's Center's message."

For more information about the campaign and the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, please visit BarbaraSinatraChildrensCenter.org.

About the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center (BSCC): Founded in 1986 by Barbara and Frank Sinatra, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center is dedicated to ensuring every child's right to a normal, healthy and secure childhood. Since its creation, about 25,000 children have received outpatient mental health and counseling services at the Center. The Center provides individual, group, and family therapy and special programs that address issues associated with children suffering the effects of child abuse and neglect. An estimated 700 children are counseled annually on an outpatient basis, and no child is ever turned away because of a family's inability to pay. For more information, visit BarbaraSinatraChildrensCenter.org. An animated video series, funded by the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation, has reached over 400 million worldwide and generated over 75 million individual and group viewings on YouTube throughout the United States and abroad, with India as the second largest user behind the U.S. For more information and resources, visit FightChildAbuse.Org and view the Protect Yourself Rules and Teen Series Videos at https://www.youtube.com/@fightchildabuse1913/videos

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres® , a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 993 screens at 79 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook (MarcusTheatres) , X (@Marcus_Theatres), Instagram , and TikTok (@marcustheatres).

