The Barber Shop Marketing Wins Local and National Marketing and Advertising Awards Top North Texas Marketing and Advertising Firm Recognized for Agency and Creative Excellence

DALLAS , May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barber Shop Marketing, heralded as one of the best full-service Marketing and Advertising agencies in North Texas announced their spring award wins from both the Alliance for Women in Media DFW, which honors the best of the best in the local Dallas-Fort. Worth media community, and the 2024 Gold Telly Award for Television Excellence, the world's largest honor for video and television across all screens.

E'risha Curry received AWM's award for Agency: Traffic/Continuity Manager and Amy Hall received the award for Agency: Owner, President, Principal, or Vice President at AWM's 41st Annual Awards of Excellence Gala.

The Gold Telly award-winning work from The Barber Shop Marketing was for Local TV, Business to-consumer for Berkeys Plumbing, AC & Electricals' commercial titled: Berkeys Neighbors, credited to Director Taylor Loyd, and Art Director David Adkins for The Barber Shop Marketing.

"Receiving these awards underscores the high quality of work delivered by our small yet dedicated team of creative and account management professionals, who are deeply committed to telling our client's stories with professionalism and solid industry know-how," said Amy Hall Phyfer, President of The Barber Shop Marketing. "We look forward to continuing to craft compelling content to draw significant attention to the products and services our clients represent."

About The Alliance of Women in Media (AWM):

The Alliance of Women in Media (AWM) is a national, nonprofit organization of men and women who work in media and allied fields. Founded in 1951 as American Women in Radio and Television, AWM is proud to represent men and women engaged in the creation of high-quality media and related services. AWM harnesses the promise, passion, and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for the industry and societal progress.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Berkeys Plumbing, AC & Electrical, Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, Yo Quiero, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Town of Addison, and Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

