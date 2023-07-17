The Barbie™ x Tangle Teezer Campaign Shows That Hair Can Unlock Imagination

Integrated marketing agency MG Empower crafted a Barbie™-themed strategy around the new campaign.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For any fans of the iconic Barbie™, the latest Barbie™ x Tangle Teezer campaign led by integrated marketing agency MG Empower includes all the power of imagination the franchise is known for. And for Tangle Teezer, the hairbrush brand always trending on TikTok, it made sense to focus on social platforms to introduce the new limited edition of the ultimate detangler in signature Barbie™ pink.

MG Empower's in-house production team produced a full suite of video and still assets for the newly released integrated campaign that will be shared across digital and social channels. The team crafted a creative concept and integrated strategy that included an in-person activation, influencer marketing, media and digital to embody what Barbie™ is known for: empowerment, playfulness and inclusivity. In the main video, three influencers with diverse hair textures use the Tangle Teezer brush and transform their hair — and their world, just like Barbie™. All you need is a little imagination.

"Our cast of influencers will take us on a journey: As they brush their hair in the regular world, they unlock a pink, ethereal Barbie world where their imagination comes to life," said Maira Genovese, founder and president of MG Empower. "The brush is a must-have tool for people who believe great hair starts with imagination. With the simple stroke of a brush, you can become whoever you want to be."

The campaign was teased at a Cannes-exclusive lunch, held during the Film Festival, where guests could immerse in the world of Barbie™ thanks to a curated experience and take photos in a life-size Barbie™ box. The event brought together major global influencers including Alessandra Ambrosio, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Xenia Adonts and featured a keynote speech from Tangle Teezer CMO Fiona Marshall on the French beach during the industry's biggest annual event.

MG Empower is an integrated marketing agency that brings together expert storytelling with data intelligence to deliver impact for brands like Bumble, Chopard, Lionsgate+, JVN, Deliveroo and TikTok Bytedance.

About MG Empower

MG Empower is a global integrated marketing agency that empowers brands with data-driven storytelling to drive conversions, connections and conversations. The agency connects brands with consumers at every touch point: social, digital, livestreaming, events, out-of-home activations and beyond. Its journey started in 2017 when Founder and President Maira Genovese predicted that content creators would be the advertisers of the future. The agency has since grown bigger, better and smarter, expanding its team and ecosystem of marketing solutions to now provide brands with an integrated offering that spans influencer marketing, media planning and buying, content and experiential production, data analytics and talent management. The agency's main offices are located in London and New York.

Today, MG Empower has made its mark by building award-winning campaigns, end-to-end growth strategies and multidimensional narratives with high impact for brands like TikTok, Deliveroo, Chopard, Genesis, Bumble, Biossance, and Lionsgate+.

