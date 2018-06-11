The Barneys New York Foundation Launches #WhatPrideMeansToMe Campaign for Pride Month to Benefit The Center

"The Barneys New York Foundation has a long history of supporting LGBT-related causes," said Matthew Mazzucca, Creative Director, Barneys New York. "We are thrilled to launch #WhatPrideMeansToMe to help amplify support for Pride, while continuing our partnership with The Center to benefit our local New York Community."

The Barneys New York Foundation has partnered with 13 LGBT creatives and allies to create a short film entitled "#WhatPrideMeansToMe", which shares personal stories and connections to Pride. The film features candid, confessional-style interviews about what Pride means to each individual, including Barneys New York Creative Director Matthew Mazzucca, Teen Vogue and them Chief Content Officer Phillip Picardi, TV personality Antoni Porowski, The Stonewall Inn's Stacy Lentz, stylist Mel Ottenberg, model Precious Lee, Chromat founder Becca McCharen-Tran, and nightlife personality Ladyfag, among others.

The "#WhatPrideMeansToMe" short film premieres today on Barneys New York's editorial site, the Window. Along with the film, the Barneys New York Foundation encourages others to share what Pride means to them through social media. With each post using the #WhatPrideMeansToMe hashtag, the Barneys New York Foundation will donate $5 to The Center to support their vital work with LGBT youth in the New York City community. The campaign will also be supported in Barneys New York stores nationwide, with window displays at both its Madison Avenue and Downtown flagships, coinciding with New York City Pride.

To celebrate, The Barneys New York Foundation, them and The Center will host an event to benefit The Center at Barneys New York's Downtown flagship. The event will feature a book signing with Simon Doonan, Barneys New York Creative Ambassador-at-Large and author of Soccer Style: The Magic and Madness.

To continue its celebration of Pride, an episode of The Barneys Podcast features a conversation between Teen Vogue and them's Phillip Picardi and Barneys New York Senior Director of Creative Services Will Higdon-Sudow on everything from New York Pride to how creativity and activism can go hand in hand. The episode is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The #WhatPrideMeansToMe campaign will continue through June 30.

For more information on #WhatPrideMeansToMe, visit Barneys New York's editorial site, the Window: thewindow.barneys.com

