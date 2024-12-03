The Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening Returns for its Fourth Edition, Taking Over the Southwest U.S

This year's event introduces a dynamic new format: in addition to a grand tasting with over 160 producers in Austin on March 25th, the Barolo & Barbaresco Academy will offer educational sessions across six US cities.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani , is proud to announce the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO), taking place in Austin, TX on March 25th. This year, the spotlight will shine on three southwestern States for the first time, with educational events and dedicated tastings stopping in Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Austin, TX; San Antonio, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and Denver, CO.

Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening

Building on the success of previous editions — from the inaugural event in New York in 2020, to Los Angeles in 2022, and a triumphant return to New York in 2024 — this year's event debuts an innovative itinerant format with a strategic focus on Texas, Colorado, and Arizona. These states are rapidly emerging as pivotal hubs for wine consumption in the U.S., with Texas standing out for its dynamic wine market and growing appreciation for high-quality vintages. Together, these regions boast expanding communities of wine enthusiasts and a rising demand for premium and imported wines, making them ideal settings to spotlight industry excellence.

In early February 2025, the Barolo & Barbaresco Academy events series will kick off, offering wine professionals an unparalleled opportunity to explore the world of Barolo and Barbaresco wines. Held across six major cities, this immersive educational experience will delve into the Langhe region's unique terroir and the diverse expressions of Barolo, Barbaresco and other Nebbiolo-based wines that this appellation can offer. Participants will explore the geology, climate, and history of the region, as well as perfect food pairings for Barolo and Barbaresco wines.

Academy Session Dates:

Dallas, TX – February 3, 2025

Houston, TX – February 4, 2025

Austin, TX – February 5, 2025

San Antonio, TX - February 6, 2025

Phoenix, AZ – February 10, 2025

Denver, CO – February 12, 2025

Each session will include a curated tasting of Barolo, Barbaresco, and other Nebbiolo-based wines, guided by expert sommeliers who will share their insights into these exceptional wines.

On March 25, 2025, the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening will culminate with a Grand Tasting event at The Branch Park Pavilion in Austin, TX.

This one-of-a-kind event will showcase wines from over 160 prestigious producers who will present their latest releases of 2021 Barolo and 2022 Barbaresco vintages. Trade professionals and wine lovers in attendance will have the opportunity to experience the full complexity of these iconic wines, celebrated for their elegance, depth, and connection to the Langhe terroir.

"I'm excited to embark on my first year as President with our flagship international event in the southwestern US States, a market experiencing remarkable growth and ready to embrace the extraordinary wines that define our heritage," said Sergio Germano, newly elected President of the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani. "Barolo and Barbaresco wines are renowned worldwide and through the Academy, we aim to deepen appreciation for these iconic wines. I'm especially thrilled that this journey will culminate in March with the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO), where over 160 producers from Piedmont will showcase the very best our region has to offer."

About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani: Founded in 1934 and representing over 600 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.

SOURCE Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening