The Barona Oaks Steakhouse at Barona Resort & Casino Wins 9th Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barona Oaks Steakhouse at Barona Resort & Casino recently received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator, a lifestyle magazine which focuses on wine and wine culture. It is the seventh consecutive year and ninth time the restaurant has earned this prestigious distinction.

"We are honored to be recognized by Wine Spectator once again this year," said Clark Hickey, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Barona Resort & Casino. "Our sommelier and culinary team have collaborated to provide a wide selection of wines for our players to enjoy while dining at our Barona Oaks Steakhouse."

The Wine Spectator Award of Excellence is presented to restaurants that offer a well-chosen wine selection from at least 90 quality producers and perfectly pairs them to their menu in both price and style.

The Barona Oaks Steakhouse offers wines from notable vineyards large and small, with a focus on wines from California, including a selection from San Diego's emergent wineries. From sparkling wines to big reds, the list offers wines for a range of tastes and budgets and each thoughtfully selected to pair with the acclaimed menu that offers premium steaks, choice chops and fresh seafood. Whether players are celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a delicious meal before a night of casino action, there is a bottle to make the meal even more memorable.

The Barona Oaks Steakhouse has also received Wine Enthusiast's Award of Distinction, Santé's Excellence in Wine Hospitality award and has consistently been named the best steakhouse by readers in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Reader's Poll.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.barona.com

