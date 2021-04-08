The BASE Indianapolis Announces Jackie Robinson Celebration For April 15-22, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BASE Indianapolis has announced the creation of the first Indiana High School Baseball and Softball Jackie Robinson Celebration. The week-long event will run April 15-22, 2021, with high school teams from across the state of Indiana donning commemorative No. 42 jerseys in honor of the groundbreaking Hall of Famer for his monumental contributions to the game and, more importantly, to the community.

Through the power and passion of sports, The BASE Indianapolis transforms the lives of urban youth by providing meaningful opportunities for educational achievement, career exploration, health and wellness education, and life skill development that allow them to reach their fullest potential.

"Jackie Robinson is well-known for breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier, but perhaps his greatest legacy is his dogged determination to create opportunities where none existed - which is what The BASE Indianapolis is all about," said President of The BASE Indianapolis, Rob Barber.

"Every day we work to create new pathways, to open doors that have previously been closed for our talented young people. The Indiana High School Jackie Robinson Celebration is the first of its kind in the nation and we're proud to have teams from every corner of the state join us in support of our mission to transform lives."

The BASE Indianapolis serves those in our community with the greatest need and expectations for BASE participants are high. Participants must earn their spot by demonstrating a commitment to personal development and to the betterment of their future. There are no participation fees to be a part of the program and 100 percent of our funding comes from the generous support of our community partners, individual contributors, and through events like the Jackie Robinson celebration.

As we bring the Indiana high school baseball and softball communities together to celebrate Jackie Robinson and his commitment to providing opportunities where none existed, please consider becoming a BASE Indianapolis supporter. Your contribution helps create new opportunities and can make a life-changing impact. All proceeds will go to support The BASE Indianapolis. Please visit our website www.thebaseindy.org for more information.

Talent is everywhere. Opportunities are not.

Join us in delivering on the promise of a better future.

WE ARE WHO WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR.

The Indiana High School Baseball and Softball Jackie Robinson Celebration is made possible through the generous support of Anthem.

SOURCE The BASE Indianapolis