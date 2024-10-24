The Baseus Nomos Series: A Revolutionary Step in Adaptable, Convenient, and Superior Fast-Charging Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus is a global leader in the consumer electronics industry and has always been at the forefront of innovative technologies that simplify tasks and prioritize user needs. Baseus is now thrilled to announce its latest advanced fast-charging product series: Baseus Nomos. This new and high-level range will include various fast-charging devices that elevate the lifestyles of people across all boards of life – from programmers and tech-savvy professionals to hybrid and home working environments.

Baseus Nomos series: High-end all-in-one charging series

The Baseus Nomos range is filled with Omnipotent, Flexible, Efficient charging solutions that will reinvent the way you work. Let's explore some of the main products in this stellar range of products:

Baseus Qi2 Nomos Retractable Desktop Charger 140W

World's 1st Desktop Charger with Retractable Cable: Make the most out of your workspace by getting rid of multiple charging cables and devices when you invest in the Baseus Nomos 140W Retractable Desktop Charger. A 100W built-in retractable USB-C cable ensures that your space is free from wire clutter and can be stretched out smoothly to charge devices more neatly. The wireless charging stand also folds and unfolds as needed and can magnetically hold smartphones firmly in place. Keep your desk neat and tidy to ensure a more efficient and productive environment.

5-in-1 Efficient Design: The Baseus Nomos 140W Retractable Desktop Charger is ideal for remote work environments or fixed desk spaces with a 5-in-1 design that allows users to charge up to 5 different devices at the same time. Charge smartphones, laptops, iPads, headphones, speakers, and more with any of the 5 ports that include two USB-C ports, a retractable USB-C charging cable port, a magnetic wireless charging port, and a USB-A port.

Efficient Fast Charging: The Baseus Nomos 140W Retractable Desktop Charger is the world's first 5-in-1 desktop charger with 140W wired fast charging and Qi2-certified 15W wireless fast charging. This ensures that all your devices are rapidly charged in no time at all. Simply pull, snap on, and power all.

Intelligent Power Allocation with Digital Display: No matter how many devices are charging simultaneously, it intelligently allocates current and voltage based on the power of the devices and their existing battery levels. In the meanwhile, you could keep an accurate eye on your charging status with an innovative built-in smart interface that allows you to monitor charging details in real-time.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station 67W (US)

World's Thinnest Charging Station: The Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station boasts being the world's slimmest charging station at only 0.67 inches. The ultra-thin design and lightweight portability make it ideal for saving space on your desk, traveling, and in hybrid work environments with multiple people.

8-in-1 Design: The unique 8-in-1 design of the Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station gives users the ability to charge up to 8 devices at the same time while maintaining an organized desktop space. Seamlessly charge monitors, PCs, smartphones, laptops, iPads, headphones, speakers and more simultaneously.

Efficient Fast Charging: Enjoy advanced charging power with the Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station that provides Qi2-certified 15W wireless charging and up to 67W wired fast charging.

Detachable Charging Cord: Make the most of your space with a built-in 5ft. detachable chord from your Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Slim Charging Station. The extended chord ensures optimal storage, portability, and a cleaner workspace while the wireless charging stand easily unfolds and magnetically holds smartphones firmly.

Baseus Nomos Qi2 3-in-1 Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Cable 45W 10000mAh

3-in-1 Design: The Nomos Qi2 Magnetic Bracket Power Bank features wired charging, wireless charging, and a built-in kickstand for charging 3 devices at the same time with 3 types of charging to adapt to your lifestyle and organizational needs – making it perfect for remote working and travel.

Efficient and Simultaneous Fast Charging: Enjoy seamless with the Nomos Qi2 Magnetic Bracket Power Bank that has a 10000mAh capacity and provides both Qi2-certified 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and 45W wired charging.

Compact and Portable Design: The Nomos Qi2 Magnetic Bracket Power Bank is also the world's slimmest KickStand Magnetic Power Bank with 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging. Measuring only 106mm x 67.8mm x 19.6mm in size – the compact and thin design ensures ease when traveling and makes your desk space neater while seamlessly fitting into bags and pockets.

Built-In Kickstand and Digital Display: The convenient kickstand ensures that the power bank can be used to hold smartphones vertically and horizontally as you see fit. The smart digital display also provides real-time accurate readings of the charging status and power output.

Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable Type-C to Type-C 100W 1.5m

Simplified Retractable and Extendable Design: The Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable is designed to be easily pulled out with one hand to ensure easier usage and minimal damage or strain. Simply pull on one end and extend on both ends.

Efficient Fast Charging: Ensure seamless power with the Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable that provides a 100W fast charging output for laptops, smartphones, earbuds, iPads, and more.

6 Adjustable Lengths: Adjust to your lifestyle with 6 different gears of length along the 4.9ft. cable – covering 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, 4.0, 4.6, and 4.9ft. Built for mobile and changing working environments, the adjustable length of the Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable seamlessly adapts to the use of height-adjustable desks and other environments – ensuring a clean, tidy, and organized workspace.

Tangle-Free Storage: The intelligent retractable design ensures that you never have to deal with cluttered or tangled wires again. The Baseus Nomos Retractable Charging Cable is also compact enough to be easily stored for seamless travel.

With a commitment to creating exciting and valued products, Baseus has ensured that the Nomos Series of fast-charging products combines convenience, innovation, and intelligent design to ensure a range of simplified and adaptable solutions for every lifestyle. Baseus is dedicated to creating a future of practical and inspired technology that makes life easier while pushing boundaries.

Availability:

To kick off those upcoming product launches, an exclusive Early Bird offer will be available from October 24th to November 6th, with the official sale starting on November 7th. During the Early Bird period, customers can enjoy a 15% discount on our website and Amazon, ensuring a seamless shopping experience across both platforms. Additionally, with the purchase of any Nomos desktop charger, Nomos charging station, or Nomos power bank, customers will receive a bonus: the Mini 100W retractable cable at no extra cost.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

