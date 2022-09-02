The Basin Sports Complex Ignites Youth & Adult Sports

Complex Strengthens Community Health & Economic Vitality

ODESSA, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Basin Sports Complex , managed by Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), has made several renovations to the fields and facilities since December 2021. In the last nine months, there were over 600 rentals on the 12 ballfields and three soccer fields, with an estimated 12,000 people coming through the park for practices and games. The Basin Sports Complex partnered with Girls Youth Fast Pitch Association to offer a short-season league with 33 teams and 400 female participants, bringing in about 14,000 spectators throughout the 28-game stretch.

The Basin Sports Complex

With the community demand for youth and adult sports in the Odessa area rising, the complex is preparing to host various activities, leagues, and tournaments in the coming months. The Basin BBQ cookoff, the District 2-6A Cross Country Championships, and the Texas Amateurs Athletic Federation State Flag Football (TAAF) Championship are just a few exciting events the community can expect this fall at The Basin Sports Complex.

During August, The Basin offered adult softball for the Odessa-Midland community, with 24 teams playing on Sunday nights, having an average of 250 players and 400 spectators per night. Also, in August, the Back to the Basin Tournament Festival featured 36 youth baseball teams, nine girls youth fastpitch teams, 16 adult softball teams, and eight adult flag football teams competing in tournaments. This event brought over 2,000 attendees to the area, including baseball teams from Lubbock and El Paso.

"Seeing the community come together and cheer for all of those players lets me know that all the hard work put out to revamp the complex and bring sports back into this area is paying off," shared The Basin's General Manager Andy Cedillo. "This is why I came to lead this complex. Improving our community's health and economic vitality is our number one priority. We will continue to work even harder to bring more events, tournaments, and leagues to our residents and neighbors," he added.

The spring calendar is also filling up with more leagues and tournaments, with plans to host 20 tournaments for baseball, softball, girls' fast pitch softball, flag football, and soccer. The complex is estimated to host 1,000 teams and welcome approximately 27,000 people to attend the games. This will bring an economic impact of over $8,775,000 and over 9,100 room nights to the Odessa area in 2023.

The sports facilities, located on the northeast corner of Loop 338, serve the Odessa-Midland community by providing sports fields for youth and adult recreation teams. The complex has become a tournament destination for west Texas and provides an opportunity for the community to play baseball, softball, girls' fast pitch, softball, and soccer; pavilions are available for birthdays and events.

