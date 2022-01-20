The Basin Sports Complex Selects General Manager Following National Talent Search

ODESSA, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) has selected a leader for their multi-purpose outdoor sports complex. Following the hiring of youth and amateur sports industry-leading firm Sports Facilities Management (SFM) in 2021, the organizations launched a national talent search to find the right fit for the newly named Basin Sports Complex. The search found Texas Native Andy Cedillo, who will now lead the University's community sports property in Odessa, TX.

Cedillo's extensive background includes parks and recreation and events management. After many years with the City of Midland and their Parks and Recreation department, Cedillo joins UTPB to oversee The Basin Sports Complex's team. A graduate of Texas Tech University and Angelo State University (with a Master's in Education), Cedillo is passionate about sports and community programming and has spent many years in public service.

"I am confident Andy's organization structure, experience, and knowledge will greatly lead this facility," said Gregg Wisecarver, Account Executive at SFM. "He will not only serve the local community but provide life-changing experiences through sports to all those that play here. We are confident that he will lead the team to achieve great accomplishments through his guidance, energy, and leadership."

About his new role, Cedillo said, "I do believe there are many opportunities for Sports Facilities Companies and UTPB to provide the community of Odessa with quality sports programs and tournaments. We will make The Basin Sports Complex a destination for teams to come to play and enjoy for many years." He adds, "I have been able to create a better quality of life with my staff and for the citizens of Midland during my tenure. I will combine my knowledge and experience to drive tangible success for UTPB and The Basin Sports Complex."

The Basin Sports Complex features 12 softball/baseball fields, two tee-ball fields, 12 adult soccer fields, 36 youth soccer fields, one basketball court, one sand volleyball court, one tennis court, two event pavilions, and a playground. For more than 30 years, the complex has provided a place to play for Odessa residents. with the new structure and leadership. With the new structure and leadership, the complex will bring events, vendors, partners, and programming opportunities to Odessa

For event booking, please contact Andy Cedillo at [email protected] . For updates on the progress of the project, please visit thesfnetwork.com . The Sports Facilities Management is a division of the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC). For more information on professional facility management or development services, visit SportsFacilities.com .

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) provides outsourced management and development services for community sport, recreation, wellness, and event facilities. SFC offers full-service solutions for community leaders, municipalities, convention & visitors bureaus, and developers consisting of master planning, program planning, feasibility, development oversight, construction management, and professional management services. SFC is part of the SF Network, consisting of more than 30 managed venues and 1500 team members, serving more than 25 million annual guests while producing over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, visit www.SportsFacilities.com and www.theSFNetwork.com

