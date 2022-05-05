The Basin Sports Complex Welcomes The Community To Celebrate Their Grand Reopening

The Basin Sports Complex celebrates its Grand Reopening with the West Texas community.

ODESSA, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Basin Sports Complex, formally known as The UTPB Park, and managed by Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), has officially reopened with a big celebration for the community. The Basin welcomed hundreds of members of the West Texas community to enjoy a beautiful day with a kite festival, Softball and Flag Football games, bounce houses, face painting, and lots of prizes on the afternoon of April 30th.

After field renovations and improvements, new fencing, and other updates, The Basin Sports Complex is ready to offer sports programs, games, pavilion and field rentals, and events to their community. GM Andy Cedillo said, "This Grand Reopening celebration re-introduces the complex to our community. All the families that came out to celebrate with us had a wonderful time, and better understood our amenities and plans for the future. Seeing their smiles and excitement reassured me that we are on the right path."

UTPB Athletic Director Todd Dooley gave a short speech before raffling off big prizes like a bicycle, VR set, and a 50-inch smart TV. "We are thrilled to be able to offer all this from the University to our community. We want everyone to enjoy our fields and pavilions and play, watch a game, and have fun," said Dooley.

More improvements and renovations are planned for the venue in the near future. Many programs for youth and adults will be available to reintroduce sports in the Midland-Odessa community. With 12 softball/baseball fields, two tee-ball fields, 12 adult soccer fields or 36 youth soccer fields, one basketball court, one sand volleyball court, one tennis court, four event pavilions, and a playground, the complex will bring events, vendors, partners, and programming opportunities to the West Texas community.

For event booking, contact Andy Cedillo at [email protected] . For updates on the progress of the project, please visit playthebasin.com .

About The Basin Sports Complex

The Basin Sports Complex is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities, and is operated by the industry leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies, and located at the University of Texas Permian Basin grounds in Odessa, TX, making it an excellent location for the surrounding Permian Basin communities to come together and host sporting events while sharing their love for sports. The sports complex can accommodate programming, events, and tournaments for soccer, baseball, softball, tennis, tee-ball, basketball, volleyball, and different community events in their rentable pavilions.

