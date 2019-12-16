The Basketball League and SportsCastr Announce Exclusive Streaming Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Basketball League ("TBL") has announced an exclusive streaming partnership with SportsCastr, the award-winning digital platform backed by David Stern, Steve Smith and the NFL Players Association. As part of the partnership, all regular season and postseason TBL games for the 2020 season will be streamed exclusively on SportsCastr, utilizing the platform's groundbreaking technology that enables viewers to choose their own commentator, or be the commentator themselves.

The games will be available at SportsCastr.com/TBL free of charge, with the full suite of interactive features available to all registered SportsCastr users. On SportsCastr.com/TBL, users will be able to access live games, on-demand replays, weekly highlights shows and user generated live-streams from fans, players and coaches.

"Personalization is the future of the fan viewing experience," says SportsCastr CEO Kevin April. "The Basketball League is the first of many innovative leagues that recognize the power of using SportsCastr to provide an immersive, lean-in viewing experience to increase fan engagement and league affinity."

SportsCastr will allow TBL viewers to sort commentators based on language, location and gender, and swipe from one commentator to the next without missing a moment of the game. Fans will also be able to jump in and commentate the games from anywhere in the world in real-time.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with this innovative technology leader," says Evelyn Magley, CEO of The Basketball League. "Our partnership with SportsCastr will allow us to engage our current fan-base as never before, and reach an exponentially broader fan-base as well."

About The Basketball League

Founded by Evelyn and David Magley in 2019, The Basketball League is the first men's professional league in the US to have an African-American woman serving as its CEO. Prior to founding TBL with his wife, David served as the Commissioner of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL).

For more information, visit https://thebasketballleague.net

About SportsCastr

SportsCastr is a real-time live streaming platform (iOS app and SportsCastr.com) that lets anyone become a color commentator. Early investors and advisors include David Stern, The NFL Players Association, Steve Smith of NBA TV, Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis and Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim. For more information, visit https://sportscastr.com

