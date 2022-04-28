The Batchery Announces the 14th Batch of Founders to Join its Startup Accelerator

Over 12 weeks, 12 early-stage startups will receive educational and networking support, mentoring and partnerships.

BERKELEY, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Batchery – the Berkeley-based incubator that has built an entrepreneurial ecosystem for investors and startups from around the world–is excited to announce that 12 early-stage startups have joined its accelerator program.

Founded by a network of veteran angel investors, advisors, and mentors dedicated to maximizing startups' success, The Batchery has graduated more than 160 companies from its three-month program. Batchery services include live online training, domain-specific mentoring from a network of 40 seasoned leaders in tech, venture, and business development, introduction to a national community of investors and advisers, and seed investment from Batchery mentors and allied funds.

This 14th batch of startups includes:

The Village App - engages local communities to help each other by connecting everyone from new moms to aging parents with the support they need.





"We are thrilled to welcome our 14th batch of startups to the Batchery ecosystem," says Peter Burghardt, the Executive Director of Batchery. "Over the three months of our program, our investor advisory community is looking forward to leaning in and helping each one of these companies become leaders in their respective fields."

To learn more about The Batchery and its 14th batch of startups, click here .

