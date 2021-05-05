The Batchery Introduces Next Wave of Innovative Startups

BERKELEY, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Batchery is excited to announce its 12th Demo Day featuring eleven early-stage startups from the Berkeley-based incubator's intensive Deep Dive program. The founders for each startup have spent the last three months following a rigorous schedule of preparation, including high-touch mentorship from the Batchery's Investor Advisor community, a weekly set of classes that covers all aspects of "Startup 101," and a robust rotation of subject specific roundtables to strategically catalyze their growth.

The Demo Day debut on May 26 will give each entrepreneur the opportunity to tell their story and make their pitch to the broader community. "The Batchery program has proven to be extremely beneficial to hopps," said Doreen Li, hopps co-founder. "Along with a strong program curriculum, we found a lot of value meeting with the tireless Investor Advisors who provide deep insights and personalized advice which positively impacted our fundraising strategy. We're very excited for Demo Day as we have been seeing great traction with the program and we look forward to presenting hopps to a network of potential investors."

Including Batch 12, more than 140 startups have gone through the Deep Dive program and had their debut at the Demo Day. "The Batchery opened our eyes to what is possible when you leverage the networks of the networks," stated James Kelley, qChange founder. "It has been a great experience for qChange. We can't wait for Demo Day to show off what we are doing."

The 12th Demo Day will include a wide variety of companies from high-tech to hospitality and from finance to construction. Presenting their pitches on May 26 are:

Nicslab — High density power supply controller for Photonics.

qChange — Coaching and leadership software for meeting improvement.

hopps — B2C application for the food and beverage industry.

Revitalize Energy — Energy & wellness supplements.

Peoplelogic.ai — Teambuilding and management performance software.

Crypcentra — Big-Data crypto assets evaluation platform.

Ai-Ops — AI platform for Industrial control systems.

Dashible — Retail & ecommerce promotion & Marketing platform.

Skygrid — Highly availability, high capacity, streaming service Cloud computing and networking.

Guilde — Home renovation & construction management 2-sided marketplace.

Melody Nest — music industry 2-sided marketplace.

"We are all very excited about Batch 12. Through the course of the program these founders have demonstrated resilience and integrity," said Andy Rutherford, one of the Batchery Investor Advisors, "and they have all made tremendous progress advancing their companies."

Batch 12 Demo Day will be held completely virtually. Accredited investors are welcome to attend on May 26 and can register for a ticket here.

The Batchery is a diverse community of more than 30 well-connected and experienced business leaders. The Batchery's unique approach to incubating startups brings deep expertise, a diverse network and just in time resources. The Batchery combines Silicon Valley innovation with Berkeley attitude to give startups what they need to succeed.

