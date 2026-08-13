The Battery Network and National Waste & Recycling Association/Foundation Partner to Advance Battery Safety Education and Recovery Across the U.S.

Strategic collaboration will expand education, battery collection initiatives and resources to help the waste and recycling industry safely manage the growing volume of end-of-life batteries

ATLANTA and ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Network along with the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) and the National Waste & Recycling Foundation (NWRF) today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen battery safety education, expand responsible recovery efforts and provide additional resources for the waste and recycling industry.

Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the collaboration creates a shared commitment to advancing education, outreach, industry engagement and battery collection initiatives that improve battery safety and address the evolving needs of the industry.

Building on NWRF's "Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!" national battery safety campaign featuring Woodsy Owl, which encourages consumers to keep batteries out of household trash and recycling bins, the organizations will expand public education around proper battery recovery and disposal while equipping waste and recycling professionals with practical tools and resources to safely manage batteries throughout the collection and recycling process.

The collaboration leverages the complementary expertise of two organizations with deep experience in battery stewardship and the waste and recycling industry. For more than 30 years, The Battery Network has led battery stewardship, collection, recycling and safety initiatives across North America, while NWRA has served as the leading voice for the private-sector waste and recycling industry through advocacy, education and member resources.

"As batteries become an increasingly important part of everyday life, so does the need for trusted systems that help consumers and businesses manage them safely at end of life," said Leo Raudys, President and CEO of The Battery Network. "This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing battery safety, expanding responsible recycling and building the infrastructure needed to support a more electrified future."

"Battery safety is one of the most pressing challenges facing the waste and recycling industry today, and no single organization can solve it alone," said Michael E. Hoffman, President and CEO of NWRA and NWRF. "By partnering with The Battery Network, we are combining our strengths to expand public education, support safe battery recovery, and provide our members with the tools and resources they need to reduce fires and protect workers, facilities, fire fighters and communities. Together, we can build a stronger culture of battery safety while making it easier for consumers to do the right thing."

Together, The Battery Network and NWRA/NWRF will help strengthen battery recovery infrastructure, improve safety throughout the recycling stream and make responsible battery management more accessible for communities across the country.

About The Battery Network

The Battery Network (formerly Call2Recycle) is a nonprofit organization leading the charge to make battery recycling safe, simple, and accessible. For more than 30 years, The Battery Network has built and managed battery collection, recycling, and stewardship programs across the United States, helping connect consumers, businesses, manufacturers, retailers, and governments through a trusted national network. The organization also provides battery safety solutions, including OneDrum™, educational resources, and stewardship services that support a more circular economy.

For more information, visit www.batterynetwork.org.

About NWRF

The National Waste & Recycling Foundation (NWRF) is the charitable arm of the National Waste & Recycling Association, a 501(c)(6) organization. Operating independently as a 501(c)(3), the Foundation promotes public education, safety, and research initiatives that benefit the waste and recycling industry and the general public. Current efforts include a national campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of improper lithium-ion battery disposal and a scholarship program supporting future leaders in the industry.

About NWRA

The National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) represents the private sector waste and recycling services industry. Association members conduct business in all 50 states and include companies that manage solid, industrial/hazardous, medical, and construction/demolition debris waste, and represent equipment manufacturers and distributors, and a variety of other professional service providers. For more information about NWRA, please visit www.wasterecycling.org.

For more information, visit www.wasterecycling.org.

SOURCE The Battery Network