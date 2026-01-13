The Battery Network Powers the Next Phase of America's Circular Energy Economy

Formerly Call2Recycle, the organization is expanding its nationwide network to keep critical materials in circulation and advance safer, more sustainable battery recycling at scale.

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on 30 years as North America's most trusted battery recycling program, Call2Recycle has reintroduced itself as The Battery Network, signaling its evolution from a collection program into a nationwide system powering the circular energy economy. The new name reflects the organization's expanded mission to connect every part of the battery lifecycle — enabling safe recycling, efficient logistics, and recovery of critical materials that strengthen America's energy independence while protecting people and the planet.

"For decades, we've made safe, responsible battery recycling simple for everyone," said Leo Raudys, CEO of The Battery Network. "Today, our role goes far beyond collection. We're helping build the infrastructure for a circular energy future. By keeping critical materials in circulation, we're reducing fire risks, strengthening America's energy independence and protecting people and the planet. That's the power of a connected network and it's what drives everything we do."

As technologies like electric vehicles, e-bikes and smart devices drive record demand for batteries and critical minerals, the organization's work has taken on new urgency. Each year, The Battery Network safely collects and recycles millions of pounds of batteries through more than 20,000 collection sites across the U.S., including at major retailers such as Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe's. Today, 80% of Americans live within 15 miles of a drop-off location, making responsible recycling easier and more accessible than ever.

The Battery Network also serves as a compliance and logistics partner for manufacturers and retailers navigating increasingly complex regulatory landscapes, with battery recycling legislation accelerating state by state. Its proven infrastructure and expertise help partners meet Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements while ensuring safe handling, transport and recovery of valuable materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel.

"Every battery recycled represents one less fire risk in our waste systems — and one more step toward a circular energy future," added Raudys. "We're proud to stand at the intersection of safety, sustainability and innovation — turning yesterday's batteries into tomorrow's power."

The rebrand, developed in partnership with Pentagram, includes a new name, logo and visual identity that capture the organization's role as a connector across the battery ecosystem. The refreshed brand will roll out across all digital and physical touchpoints in the coming months.

The Battery Network will continue to expand its leadership in next-generation recycling programs, including e-bike and e-mobility battery collection, emerging EV battery solutions and educational initiatives designed to promote safe storage and handling.

Leading the charge to turn yesterday's batteries into tomorrow's power, The Battery Network (formerly Call2Recycle, founded in 1994 as the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation) keeps valuable materials in circulation and out of landfills—reducing reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthening America's energy independence and protecting people, property and the planet. As the nation's most comprehensive system for battery collection and recycling, The Battery Network connects consumers, businesses, manufacturers and municipalities through one trusted network that provides education, collection, logistics and compliance expertise—helping partners stay ahead of regulation while capturing the critical materials that power the future. Learn more at www.batterynetwork.org

