The Bay Area Takes Center Stage: Super Week 2026 Brings Celebrities, Culture, Competition, and Community Together

The week kicks off with MomoCon EXP delivering an explosion of pop culture, gaming, anime, cosplay, and immersive fan experiences that celebrate creativity and fandom at full throttle. Education and innovation take the spotlight with STEM Day EXP an impactful, hands-on experience designed to inspire the next generation of leaders through technology showcases, mentorship, and real-world learning opportunities.

Celebrity competition fuels the excitement all week long. Fans and VIP guests will experience unforgettable moments at the Celebrity Golf Tournament, the high-energy celebrity Super Bowl Bowling Classic, and the fast-growing fan favorite — Celebrity Pickle-bowl Tournament —as athletes, entertainers, and influencers, face off for bragging rights and charitable causes.

The Bay Area's powerhouse business ecosystem comes alive during this gamified version of business networking, Legacy Business League, where entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and creatives connect, collaborate, and build the future during one of the biggest weeks in sports. Adding depth and purpose to the celebration, the Heart of a Champion Prayer Breakfast, offers a powerful moment of unity, reflection, and inspiration among community, business, sports, and faith leaders as they honor local heroes of the Bay Area Community.

Rounding out the week is the legendary Super Bowl event, Ditka's Gridiron Greats Cigars with the Stars, an exclusive, upscale evening experience pairing premium cigars, curated conversations, and elite networking with celebrities, professional athletes and influential taste-makers — a true Super Bowl Week signature event.

Super Week Bay Area Event Lineup Includes:

MomoCon EXP - Sunday, 2/1/26 at Noon in San Francisco

With the Bay Area as the backdrop and the world watching, Super Week promises unforgettable moments, star power, and purpose-driven impact. Dates, venues and ticket details can all be found on the Super Week website- ICSuperWeek.com.

Immersive City & Super Week

Immersive City is proud to partner with other great community-focused organizations that come together to create Super Week Events during the week that leads to the Super Bowl. The events during this week are a combination of events created by Immersive City and events created by other organizations and/or with the Alumni and/or Current Players from the National Football League. Super Week is a celebration of the National Football League Alumni's "Caring for Kids" program and several charities that serve the Host City. Super Week is a way for local businesses, professional athletes, celebrities and the citizens of each city to come together to raise money and awareness for the people who really need it the most- the children.

