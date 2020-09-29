The Bayesian Group and Money Button Partner to create the most comprehensive wallet solution in the world

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayesian Group, the parent company behind the tokenization platform Fabriik.com and the financial services company Fabriik Markets, announced the completion of its acquisition of Money Button. Money Button is an industry-leading non-custodial wallet that allows people to make and receive payments with a simple swipe of a button.

Money Button is the most comprehensive digital asset wallet solution available because users have access to multiple outputs, blockchain data, smart contracts, currency conversion, a REST API and an OAuth API.

"The Bayesian Group is building a liquidity ecosystem for many asset classes, and Money Button is an advanced wallet for Bitcoin. By joining The Bayesian Group, Money Button becomes a member of a larger company solving many problems that complement the wallet we have built. We solve a problem for Bayesian, and they solve many problems for us. We are extremely excited to join the team and create the future financial system on top of Bitcoin," said Ryan X. Charles, Head of Engineering, Fabriik Smart Wallet.

The Bayesian Group believes that interacting with your digital assets should be simple. With all the complexity of the digital asset world, they believe that an advanced wallet with a simple user interface is an essential component of keeping their promise of an accessible financial future.

During the development of the smart contract management platform Fabriik.com, Money Button's core technology and experience in the BSV blockchain space turbocharged our ability to iterate on feature sets of the Fabriik tokenization platform. It was clear to both teams that they were better together.

"Money Button has a significant user base and network of businesses that are built on top of their technology framework. This ties into our core philosophy of a tokenization platform vs a token protocol. We are wholly aligned that we are building a platform that can leverage any token protocol suitable for the purpose. As we continue to grow and acquire complementary businesses, we will always look for technology leaders such as Money Button," said Roy Bernhard, CEO The Bayesian Group.

About The Bayesian Group

The Bayesian Group is a collective of companies operating in the Fintech and Digital Asset Investment market. Bayesian Labs creates software, market research and trading algorithms. Built on top of that technology and research are financial services such as Market Making, Liquidity Provision and an OTC desk delivered by Fabriik Markets. The Fund (a segregated portfolio) is an alpha-generating AI-powered hedge fund that leverages proprietary algorithms to provide outsized returns to its institutional investors.

SOURCE The Bayesian Group