The Bayou Companies Announce New Flow Assurance Division ODYSEA

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayou Companies announced the launch of its new division ODYSEA, a business unit that will focus on advancing thermal insulation and flow assurance solutions for subsea infrastructure. ODYSEA was born from the groundbreaking flow assurance work The Bayou Companies completed during the Shell Appomattox subsea project in the Gulf of Mexico. With nearly a decade of focused material science, resin processing, and operational work to bring new advancements to subsea coatings, ODYSEA is excited to offer A Simpler Way to complete subsea flow assurance, field joint, and subsea production structures coatings.

Introducing GDLX™, a game changer

Today, ODYSEA introduces Goldilocks ("GDLX"), a solution that thermally insulates single- or double-jointed pipes every 30 minutes. Customers can achieve a schedule savings of over 50 percent while having confidence in a consistent molded process that provides safer and higher quality project pipe. Additionally, the solution is designed to work effectively in a broader set of operating conditions and with all subsea installation methods. Field joints are the same material resulting in improved bonding and system integrity.

"GDLX is a complete game changer," notes Tanmay Desai, CEO of The Bayou Companies. "Customers are incredibly excited about how GDLX will allow them to rethink their approach to today's consistently inconsistent extrusion process and very challenging IMPP field joints. I am also pleased that we can help contribute to our customers' Scope 3 emissions goals with a solution that generates less than half the greenhouse gas emissions of alternatives. This team has achieved incredible feats, especially in light of the number of challenges presented by multiple weather events and the global pandemic, and they look forward to supporting customers execute projects with much less schedule, quality and HSE risk."

GDLX was designed with mobility in mind, bringing a series of patented mobile coating spreads to any location globally, enabling remote coating operations and co-location at client spoolbases or pipe supply mills. To learn more about this game changing approach to subsea challenges, visit ODYSEA's new website (www.ODYSEAcorp.com) to see details regarding GDLX, Mobility, Innovation, Sustainability and more.

ABOUT THE BAYOU COMPANIES

Founded in 1942, Bayou is widely recognized as a market leader in onshore pipe coatings and offshore coatings and insulation, including highly-specialized insulation for the energy industry. Throughout its long history, Bayou has been a reliable partner for its customers across its mission-critical suite of services and has continued to invest in capabilities that match the increasingly complex demands of the pipeline community. Bayou has invested significantly in building out world-class facilities in its strategically located New Iberia location. Bayou's prime location and expansive manufacturing and storage footprint provides efficient logistics and seamless operations for its customers.

